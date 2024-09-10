Caracol To Debut 'Groundbreaking' Robotic Large-Format Additive Manufacturing Platform At IMTS Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Caracol to debut 'groundbreaking' robotic large-format additive at IMTS

Caracol will use IMTS to demonstrate how manufacturers can produce industrial large-scale 3D printed parts with more efficiency, flexibility, and sustainability, thanks to its advanced technology.

Via live on-booth 3D printing with its partner, Kuka, (booth #236807, West Hall), visitors will be able to get an up-close look at the capabilities of LFAM via Caracol's innovative flagship Heron AM integrated AM platform.

This modular hardware-software robotic system works on 6+ axes to enable manufacturers in key sectors like aerospace, automotive, energy and maritime, to produce thermoplastic composite parts with very complex geometries and with no scale or shape limits.

Caracol's partnership with Kuka represents the culmination of years of close collaboration, during which Caracol developed and industrialized their robotic AM platform using KUKA's six-axis robotic arms for kinematics.

Kuka's choice to select Caracol as a reference for LFAM applications on their booth underscores this close collaboration and Caracol's leading role in the field of robotic 3D printing.

Additionally, demonstrating the disruptive potential of LFAM and robotics for industrial scenarios, Caracol will showcase various customer projects and applications at its booth (433039, North Hall).

Violetta Nespolo, chief marketing and strategy officer at Caracol AM, says:“IMTS's expanded focus on additive manufacturing and automation this year highlights the growing impact of these technologies in industrial supply chains.

“Since our inception, we've harnessed robotics to revolutionize large-scale 3D printing, enabling unparalleled efficiency, flexibility, and geometric freedom that conventional methods can't match. We're excited to showcase these capabilities through our customer projects at IMTS 2024.”

With offices in Italy, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, Caracol has grown into a global powerhouse with a team of over 80 professionals and a network of 50 partners, across 42 countries.

The company's annual revenue has been doubling year on year since its inception, reflecting the growing demand for its innovative manufacturing solutions.

Attendees at IMTS 2024 are invited to visit booths 433039 and 236807 to discover how the company is revolutionizing the manufacturing industry through its advanced 3D printing technology, and to witness the technology in action.