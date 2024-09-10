Sysco Leading The Industry In FSMA Food Traceability Compliance

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on August 19, 2024 on sysco

HOUSTON, September 10, 2024 /3BL/ - Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the world's largest food distributor, today announced its comprehensive plan to support the Food Traceability Rule, issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

The new Food Traceability Rule mandates establishing a traceability recordkeeping system for certain foods to facilitate faster identification and rapid removal of potentially harmful products from the market. Effective summer of 2024, Sysco will begin to implement advanced traceability measures to ensure its food products' safety, quality and transparency from farm to table.

"Sysco is dedicated to leading the industry in food safety to protect our customers and our communities," said Charles Leftwich, Sysco's Vice President of Food Safety and Quality Assurance. "As the industry leader, we're not just working toward our own regulatory compliance, we're also taking steps to help our suppliers comply.”

Key Components of Sysco's Traceability Initiative:



Strong Partnerships: To bolster its traceability efforts, Sysco will partner with iFoodDS, a leader in traceability, food safety and quality management solutions. This collaboration will give Sysco's extensive supplier network flexible, interoperable and pragmatic options for sharing data required by FSMA 204.

Enhanced Digital Tracking Systems: Sysco will leverage state-of-the-art digital technologies to streamline product tracking through every stage of the supply chain to provide real-time visibility and ensure the integrity of traceability data.

Supplier Collaboration: Sysco will work closely with its vast network of suppliers to implement traceability practices. Sysco in partnership with iFoodDS will provide education and guidance to align supplier processes with Sysco's traceability standards.

Customer Support: Sysco is committed to supporting its customers with an effective solution that provides clear and accessible information regarding the traceability of its products.

Continuous Improvement and Compliance: Sysco will establish an internal task force to monitor compliance and continuously improve traceability processes. This team will ensure that Sysco remains at the forefront of food safety and regulatory adherence.

