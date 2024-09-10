Auctions And Tag Sales, Effective For Covering Moving Costs And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Robert Esposito, Founder of Relocators Inc.

Relocators, Inc.

- Robert Esposito founder of Relocators Services Inc. HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Robert Esposito, entrepreneur and founder of Relocators, Inc. , a multi-dimensional end to end home transitioning company, is focused on reducing stress and costs for consumers when planning moving. Relocators' experts recognize that moving is one of the most stressful activities people do in their lives, but it does not have to be.With ecommerce technology, online auctions have become more common and easier for people to use. Auctions and tag sales are both ideal for those moving who seek to cover part of moving costs which, like many other services, have risen in recent years. They are also a number of useful tools for those who seek to downsize or simply sell items that are no longer used or wanted or for those who do not want to throw items out and rather see them re-homed.From working with hundreds of clients Esposito and his team at Relocators understand the process, the stress that people feel when moving or downsizing and the challenges involved in hosting a successful tag sale or online auction.“Like most products and services today, the cost of moving has increased. However, there are a number of ways to reduce moving costs. I shared my tips about reducing moving costs recently in a release called Strategies for Lowering Stress and Reducing Residential Moving Costs. Another great way to cover this expense is to hold an auction of items or a tag sale. For these approaches to work, they need to be planned and done with professionals. Many try host auctions and tag sales themselves but many don't do as well as they could have. They also have to deal with the stress and aggravation associated with them,” said Robert Esposito founder of Relocators Services Inc.Today online auctions are very popular. Relocators see clients make on average $6,000 or more when they do an online auction. There is also a whole sub-culture that loves participating in auctions for both fun, to make money or as a business.The following are several strategies and approaches to use relating to auctions and tag sales:Always use professionals. Ask professionals questions and find out in advance what to expect from an auction or tag sale. Before choosing make sure to ensure they are experienced and have a good track record with clients and auction and tag sale customers. They will they expose items to a large audience and know how to collect and disburse funds quickly. Ask how will they execute the sale or auction and what is involved with the process: taking photos, tagging items, invoicing and shipping, etc. Ask what will happen on the day of the auction or tag sale and get a rundown of what to expect.For a tag sale, Rob and his team create a retail atmosphere, opening the doors of the home to the public to browse. Each room in a home is dedicated to a specific theme or type of item – clothing, furniture, small items, etc. – similar to a retail department store. Tag sales prices are negotiated.Choose an online auction or in person tag sale. Examine the process and choose what is best and learn how they work. People that are moving or downsizing must first decide if they want to hold an in-house tag sale or an online auction. Some people don't want to have strangers in their homes.“During Covid we saw many people move to online auctions because they did not want people in their homes,” added Dawn Plantamura, Auction and Tag Sale Manager at Relocators.Walk through the home and create a preliminary item list, with a minimum of 200-450 lots for an online auction. A tag sale is more about having people dig through items. Have a photographer take pictures of all items and catalog them. Have an experienced person to assign pricing. Only assign pricing at a tag sale; there should be no assigned pricing on the auctions.Tag sales and auctions will vary based on where the house is located and size. The average auction has over 300 lots of items, of which, typically 280 will sell. The average gross sales will generate between $4,000-$6,000. Auctions are very competitive as those in attendance often do not wish to be outbid for an item.Have a plan and set goals. Like any part of the moving process or downsizing, planning out the process and what will be done will reduce stress. Planning far ahead will put less pressure on completing a sale or auction as moving day approaches. Deciding if dealing with customers, negotiating or preparing an auction or sale is something that is desired and can be done. It will take hours of planning and always comes with some level of stress.Take the emotion out of the process. Discuss with family members what will be sold. This is especially important for older family member, who likely have emotional attachments to items. Auctions and estate sales are a big part of the moving process for seniors. Many are downsizing, moving out of town or moving in with their children. In many cases they need to sell as much as possible. These changes and giving up items they have had for years often causes emotional distress. Moving an elderly person must be done with a caring approach. It is strongly recommended that no family members be present during the tag sale and when items are to be picked up after an auction ends. Watching strangers take personal items away can be overwhelming.Don't be home during tag sale or when auction items are picked up. It is strongly recommended that no family members be present during the tag sale and when times are to be picked up after an auction. Watching strangers take personal items away can be overwhelming.“There have been times when we have seen homeowners get emotional about items and change their minds about keeping an item.“While everyone has a choice, if a person is uncomfortable selling and item, they should not sell it or perhaps give it to a family member,” added Plantamura.Be realistic about values and needs: One man's junk is not always another man's treasure. Some items today may not carry much value. Using appraisers can be costly and cut into the money made from an auction or tag sale. Investigate appraisers and their costs. For auctions the final price that is reached is based on the purchasers and the demand. The team at Relocators are currently seeing a trend of people looking for: mid-century modern furniture, fine China, and collectables. One of the hottest items at auctions are sterling silver dining flatware sets. Jewelry which is 14K gold, 80's retro items and video games also are selling well. Often tag sales and auctions are attended by antique dealers, collectors, appraisers and religious groups looking for religious items.Have a plan for items that are not sold: Items that don't sell may be donated to charity, recycled or disposed of. For those who are moving, having fewer items and furniture means a lower cost. Consider donating items to charity, giving them to friends, have them recycled or as a last choice have them disposed of properly.Relocators professionals work with all clients to plan and prepare a personalized strategy for any move, auction or tag sale and set them up for success. Their goal is to give the customer the tools to maximize efficiency, reduce stress, as well as minimize the total amount of time spent, which lowers the overall cost of a move.For more information and tips about the moving process or to schedule a consultation, please visit .

