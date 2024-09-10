F1® ARCADE BOOKINGS FOR WASHINGTON, D.C. GO LIVE SEPTEMBER 10

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plus, automatically enter to win free tickets to a Formula 1 Grand Prix race by creating an“Arcade Hub” profile

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- F1® Arcade, the world's first immersive Formula 1 experience, is excited to announce that reservations for its highly anticipated Washington, D.C. location are live. Located in the Union District at 440 Penn Street NE, F1® Arcade brings the thrill of the Formula 1 grid to fans and newcomers alike, offering a unique blend of cutting-edge racing simulators, signature cocktails, and an elevated dining experience.To celebrate the opening of the reservation system, F1® Arcade is giving away Grand Prix tickets to lucky guests who sign up and create an“Arcade Hub” profile from now until October 7. This exclusive offer provides an incredible opportunity to experience the excitement of a live Formula 1 race, adding to the already thrilling atmosphere of the F1® Arcade.Jon Gardner, US President of F1® Arcade says:“We are thrilled to open the doors of our second US venue next month. F1® Arcade goes beyond just racing–it's a full-scale, immersive experience with adrenaline-pumping simulators, private dining rooms, live dj sets, and more. We've designed this space to be a destination for everyone and can't wait to bring this unparalleled experience to the D.C. community.The Washington, D.C. venue, set to open in October. Guests can compete head-to-head in state-of-the-art racing simulators, fine-tune their skills with practice sessions, or simply soak in the atmosphere while enjoying a world-class food and beverage menu inspired by the world of Formula 1.The countdown to the grand opening of F1® Arcade Washington D.C. begins now. To secure bookings please visit .For further information on F1® Arcade Washington D.C., please visit and follow @f1arcadeusa on Instagram for updates.For media queries, imagery or interview requests please email: Melanie Hutchinson at ...; 202-468-5229.IMAGERY FOR USEAbout F1® ArcadeF1® Arcade, the world's first official F1® experiential hospitality brand, launched its flagship 16,000 sq ft venue in London, overlooking St Paul's Cathedral, in December 2022. F1® Arcade brings all the excitement, glamor, and thrill of Formula 1® driving to the masses. Featuring full-motion racing simulators, reaction games, huge viewing screens, best-in-class food, and cocktails, with an electric atmosphere. This is social gaming like you have never seen before. An in-house tech team worked in collaboration with Formula 1® and Studio 397, a subsidiary of Motorsport Games, to create a new gaming experience leveraging Studio 397's racing simulation platform rFactor 2. F1® Arcade is the first and only officially licensed social gaming F1® experience specifically designed for the mass market, supported by Formula 1®. F1 Arcade plans to open 30 locations globally across the next five years, with sites confirmed to open in Washington D.C and Las Vegas.About Kindred ConceptsKindred Concepts Ltd, trading as F1® Arcade, is a standalone corporate entity with an exclusive license from Formula 1® to bring F1® Arcade to market. F1® Arcade is led by Founder and CEO Adam Breeden with a team of 200 operating out of the UK and US.About Adam BreedenAdam Breeden is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of F1® Arcade and is widely credited as the original pioneer of competitive gaming and experiential entertainment. Beginning his career as co-founder of the multi-award-winning cocktail bar and restaurant Lonsdale in London in 2002, he has since been recognised for his extraordinary commitments to the international hospitality industry and pioneering the combination of sports with technology to co-found unsurpassed innovative concepts, including Puttshack, Flight Club, AceBounce, Hijingo, and F1® Arcade.Union Market DistrictMore than 35 independent merchants and purveyors of food and drink operate within the Market, alongside a unique mix of small businesses, nationally recognized retail brands and highly rated restaurants located throughout the broader Union Market District. La Cosecha, a contemporary Latin American marketplace and culinary embassy located in UMD, is designed for community and conversation-carried by a philanthropic mission to foster business education throughout Latin America. An open-air rooftop bar and green space with stunning 360-degree city views distinguishes Union Market District as a destination like no other.

