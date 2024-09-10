Crucial LDF Meet On Wednesday, CPI To Press For Removal Of Controversial Cop Ajith Kumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 10 (IANS) Amid the controversy over Kerala Police's ADGP, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar's meetings with RSS leaders, questions are being raised if Chief Pinarayi Vijayan is shielding the official even when a section of his CPI-M and the ruling LDF's second biggest constituent CPI is determined to see his ouster and subsequent action against him.

This issue is going to be taken up by the CPI at the Left Front meeting on Wednesday, while another ally, the Kerala Congress-Mani is also upset about the way things are transpiring.

But on Tuesday at a party meeting, Vijayan slammed a section of the media for "propagating falsehoods" of the never-existing RSS-CPI-M tie-up.

"Those who know of things are aware of the number of lives of the CPI-M cadres which RSS activists took. When these are all known, I fail to understand why baseless canards are being put out. These things are being said when all of you know who was the person who said they will give protection to RSS offices in the state, he said, in an indirect attack on state Congress President and Kannur MP K. Sudhakaran).

Those who are crying for the blood of Ajith Kumar also include Left-supported Independent legislator P.V. Anvar, who accused the top police officials of engaging in undesirable activities which included tapping of telephones of politicians, supporting gold smuggling and other activities. He also likened him to fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim.

But what sent the whole issue snowballing into a major controversy was when Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan revealed that Ajith Kumar had met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in Thrissue in May last year and termed him an "interlocutor between the RSS and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan". As this became the talking point, there came the further revelation that Ajith Kumar, along with a Chennai-based businessman, met another top RSS leader Ram Madhav at a hotel in Kovalam here. Soon

The Congress was out in the streets demanding the suspension of Ajith Kumar and soon came statements from a few CPI-M leaders like newly-appointed Left convenor T.P. Ramakrishnan and also CPI-M politburo member A.Vijayaraghavan who expressed hope that Vijayan will do what was required.

State CPI Secretary Binoy Viswam on Tuesday continued his tirade against Ajith Kumar over his meetings with RSS leaders, a day after his party's national Secretary D. Raja went hammer and tongs against the police official and categorically reiterated that they wish to know why these meetings took place.