New York-Based The French Workshop Unveils Plans To Franchise

The French , a popular bakery-cafe chain rooted in the authenticity of the pastry shops and bakeries of Paris, has recently announced plans to begin franchising to bring its traditional French offerings to neighborhoods throughout the U.S. The brand will be opening its fifth company-owned location by the end of 2024 in the burgeoning area of Astoria, NY, as they continue their growth journey.

Founded in 2015, The French Workshop has become a staple throughout their home state of New York. Widely celebrated for its exceptional selection of pastries, cakes, pies, croissants, sandwiches, and a diverse range of coffee and tea, all served in a refined and welcoming atmosphere. Customers can view pastry chefs crafting these delicious items on-site, creating a memorable experience for each guest. The French Workshop's track record of success has made them a proven powerhouse in the booming $17.1 billion U.S. industry .

"The decision to franchise was the result of several years of planning, involving extensive and proactive preparation," said Graham Buckley, VP of Franchising. "We prioritized establishing the necessary infrastructure and resources, both operational and technological, to support this major initiative and our franchise partners. We've witnessed the firsthand embrace and loyalty from our existing guests in the communities we're fortunate to be a part of, and we look forward to replicating that success with our franchise partners in new markets across the country."

With limited competition compared to other restaurants in the fast-casual sector, The French Workshop is uniquely situated to meet the rising demand within the niche industry, providing franchisees the opportunity to introduce a new and desirable culinary experience to their communities. With a menu that caters to various dayparts, including fan favorites like the Crème Brûlée Cheesecake topped with raspberry preserves, the Bavarian Cream Croissant, the Chorizo Egg White and Cheddar sandwich, and the refreshing Iced Nutella Latte, franchisees can attract multiple demographics and maximize revenue potential throughout the day.

The French Workshop's appeal is bolstered by its long-standing partnership with the Zorbas Group, which has operated over 80 bakeries and food service establishments in Cyprus since the 1970s. This partnership has fostered a streamlined and highly efficient production and distribution system, managed internally without relying on the major broadliners. This collaborative effort has contributed to an impressive Average Unit Volume (AUV) of $5,037,757 and system-wide sales reaching $18M in 2023.

Theodora Christophorou, Vice President of The French Workshop, spoke on the successful partnership, "By combining forces with Zorbas, we are able to offer our guests delicious sweet and savory offerings of the exceptional quality that they have come to know and love, all at a reasonable price. The Zorbas Group's reputation proceeds them, and our joint efforts have paid off tremendously in giving our guests the best experience possible and keeping costs low for franchisees." Demetris Zorbas, CEO of Zorbas Group, also noted, "The French Workshop delivers an unparalleled experience to their customers as well as their franchise partners, and we are thrilled to work together to help streamline operations as the brand continues their expansion efforts."

As part of its commitment to prospective franchisees, The French Workshop offers extensive support in site selection, real estate, construction, and design. Potential owners benefit from comprehensive training programs and a Learning Management System (LMS) that covers every aspect of running a shop, from customer service excellence to effective and efficient operational practices. These programs ensure that franchisees and their teams are confident and well-prepared to deliver a superior experience to their guests. The brand also provides dynamic technology that allows franchise owners access to advanced tools for inventory management, loyalty, e-gift cards, scheduling, loss prevention, and guest sentiment.

The French Workshop is looking for experienced restaurant operators to join them as they continue on their exciting growth journey, bringing a high-quality, authentic French bakery-cafe experience to cities throughout the country. By focusing on strategic and calculated growth, The French Workshop ensures that each new location benefits from thorough planning and thoughtful support. As the brand looks to expand, they have their sights set on the East Coast, looking for potential partners to join them in opening new locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, D.C. and Florida.

For more information about The French Workshop's franchising opportunities and available territories, visit .

