Colorado's SHEATH Underwear Celebrates 10Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHEATH Olympian Athletes

SHEATH UFC 2024

Milestone Signifies Resilience, Growth and Customer Loyalty

- SHEATH owner Robert PattonWOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SHEATH LLC is celebrating the company's 10th Anniversary reaching a monumental milestone that has signified their resilience, growth, and unwavering commitment to innovation and quality.“Reaching this milestone reflects a decade of dedication to redefining comfort and functionality in men's underwear, as well as the trust and loyalty we've earned from our customer,” said SHEATH owner Robert Patton.“This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our team, the support of our community, and our ability to adapt and thrive in a competitive industry. It also marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as we continue to push boundaries, explore new possibilities, and stay true to our mission of providing superior products that make a difference in people's lives.”SHEATH was recognized in 2022 by Inc. 5000 as among the fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses in the United States, but the company's evolution started years prior. SHEATH underwear was first created out of necessity by former Army Sergeant Robert Patton, who experienced discomfort and chafing of his male anatomy while serving in the sweltering heat of the Iraqi desert in 2008.The idea of the isolation pouch on the inside of the underwear occurred to Patton as a potential solution to help reduce heat and prevent excessive sweating. This separation for the groin area was designed to enhance comfort, reduce chafing, and provide support during physical and everyday activities. Every soldier Patton mentioned the idea to understood the benefit this design would provide and the first pair of underwear was sold in 2010 to a fellow soldier.Patton left the military in 2011, and in 2014, a successful Kickstarter campaign helped launch the SHEATH brand and the company realized a fully-fledged business that was registered with the government. Since then, SHEATH has evolved from a simple idea into a pioneering force in the men's underwear industry. They also offer a full range of women's products that cater to various needs and preferences, including different fabrics, styles, and specialized designs.The pinnacle of the organization so far has been reaching worldwide recognition by partnering with the UFC as the official Underwear of the UFC in 2024.“SHEATH's dual pouch design innovation set a new standard in the industry, pushing other brands to reconsider traditional designs and focus more on functionality,” said Patton.“By incorporating advanced fabrics like modal, bamboo, and mesh, we have also contributed to the trend toward using higher-quality, breathable, and moisture-wicking materials in men's underwear. This emphasis on performance has elevated expectations across the industry. SHEATH's success has demonstrated that there is a strong market demand for specialized, premium underwear. This has encouraged the growth of niche brands and products that focus on specific needs, such as athletic support or eco-friendly materials.”SHEATH's biggest challenge so far was faced during the Covid outbreak when nearly everything was shut down and online orders weren't being shipped by their 3rd party logistics provider.“We had orders that were sitting for close to 30 days before being shipped which put us in a very critical situation. We didn't hesitate to bring shipping back in-house, which ultimately gave us more control over our operations and better ability to take care of customers. Now we can help our customers in real time as we also have in-house customer service team that handles all customer interactions,” said Patton.After being in business for 10 years, consistent product quality and a customer-first approach has allowed SHEATH to grow a loyal customer base and engage with their community through social media and leveraging customer feedback to continuously improve their products. Many customers become brand advocates, spreading the word about products and contributing to organic growth.“We're responsive to customers' needs whether it's introducing new styles, materials, or addressing specific concerns like anti-chafing or odor resistance. And we've made a conscious effort to uphold values of sustainability and ethical production practices, ensuring that as we grow, we remain responsible and forward-thinking,” shared Patton.Since SHEATH was founded by a military veteran, company has shown a commitment to supporting the veteran community, donating underwear to veterans serving overseas, offering military discounts, and offering a portion of proceeds to men's mental health awareness through projects like Into the Dark Blue and the Movember Foundation. This connection to its roots has helped build a brand identity that resonates with customers who appreciate companies that give back. By designing underwear that caters to active individuals, SHEATH has played a role in promoting healthier, more active lifestyles. The brand's focus on comfort during physical activities has helped it connect with athletes, trade workers, and professionals alike.In the coming months, SHEATH will be launching a new hoodie line and releasing new designs for their best product line, the Men's 4.0 series. They will also be doing research and development into more underwear options for release by mid-2025.“We are launching a loyalty program and possibly a subscription option for those who would be interested,” said Patton.“We are also looking into an initiative where a tree would be planted to replenish the resources from the earth that the garments are manufactured from.”For more information:Don't miss the 10-year anniversary sale on the SHEATH website at .

Michael Perini

Perini & Associates

+1 719-651-5943

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.