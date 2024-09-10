Evolutionary Change In Hair Clipper Revolutionizes Self-Haircutting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wahl® Introduces Self Cut ProTM Hair Clipper Offering Greater Comfort and Control



STERLING, Ill., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Men's grooming leader Wahl® is excited to announce the launch of the Wahl®

Self Cut ProTM, a revolutionary clipper designed specifically for self-haircutting enthusiasts. It addresses the unique needs of individuals who cut their own hair, offering features that enhance flexibility, comfort, control, and cutting performance.

Find the New Wahl® Self Cut ProTM on Amazon

Continue Reading

"The Wahl®

team engaged with hundreds of self-haircutters when developing this product, carefully watching the nuances of how they use a clipper," said Steven Yde, Vice President of North America Consumer at Wahl®. "We observed the awkward movements of grip changes and developed a product that allows for more natural motion while delivering superior performance."

The Wahl® Self Cut ProTM is a comprehensive haircutting kit with standout features that make it unique:



Dual Grip 360TM -

The dual soft grips are placed strategically for flexibility, comfort, and control. The unique contoured body shape was designed to fit the grips of people who cut their own hair.



SmartCutTM - This completely new blade angle is optimized at 150 to allow for more natural arm position, while maintaining the precision and cutting performance Wahl®

is known for.



150-minute run time -

Wahl®

Lithium-Ion technology provides multiple haircuts on a single charge and will store for months without degradation in run time.

Snap-N-LockTM Guards – They stay secure and glide effortlessly through hair while maintaining precise cutting lengths.

The Wahl®

Self Cut ProTM is available on Amazon . For more product information or grooming tips visit WahlUSA or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

About

Wahl ® Grooming

Celebrating its 105th anniversary, Wahl®

continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.

Download Product Images and Videos:

Wahl Self Cut Pro Assets

SOURCE Wahl

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED