SAPHNA Launches Petition For A School Nurse In Every School

Leeds, UK: SAPHNA today announced a nationwide petition calling on the UK to ensure that every school has a dedicated school nurse. This initiative responds to the alarming rise in children's physical and mental health challenges, worsened by the reduction of school nurses by 35% since 2009. The goal is to provide critical support to school-aged children and young people facing issues such as obesity, mental health concerns, and respiratory conditions.

In response to the Darzi Review, Professor Ranger noted that school nurse levels were“slashed by the last government” and warned that it had direct consequences on children's health1,

“Our children's health is in crisis, and school nurses are vital in addressing this,” says Sharon White OBE, CEO of SAPHNA.“By reinstating a school nurse in every school, we can ensure every child receives the care they need to thrive.”

Having a school nurse in every school would ensure:

Prevention of ill health and promotion of health and wellbeing

Early detection and intervention for physical and mental health issues

Safeguarding children and young people

Support for children and young people in school and other education settings, their communities and own homes

Reduced health disparities, particularly in underserved areas

The petition is now available for public support and aims to secure parliamentary attention.

About SAPHNA:

SAPHNA is a leading voice in advocating for school and public health nursing, working tirelessly to improve the health and well-being of school aged children and young people across the UK. Through strategic partnerships, research, and campaigns, SAPHNA addresses the challenges facing school nursing services today, providing solutions that ensure access to care for all school-aged children and young people.

Visit our website for more information: SAPHNA – School And Public Health Nurses Association



