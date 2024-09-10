Government Allocates UAH 40B To Fortify Third Defensive Line This Year - PM
9/10/2024 9:17:56 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 40 billion to fortify the third line of defense this year.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated this at a press conference on Tuesday, September 10, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The first is defense and defense capability. In this area, the primary objectives are the production of weapons, the sourcing of financing and construction of our fortifications. The funding is fully provided. Furthermore, we helped the armed forces to build the third line of fortifications in cooperation with the regional military administrations. The project has been completed and substantial funds have been allocated. This year we have provided approximately UAH 40 billion in financing for the construction of the third line of fortifications. The first and second lines were constructed by the Armed Forces at the expense of the Ministry of Defense's budget. The third line, comprising concrete structures, was built at the expense of the state budget as a separate source from the budget fund with the assistance of regional military administrations,” Shmyhal said.
As reported by Ukrinform, as of August 6, the construction and equipping of fortifications in the Mykolaiv region was fully completed.
