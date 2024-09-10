Azerbaijan Enhances Gas Exports, Strengthening Energy Trade Relations With Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
A successful strategy is being implemented in Azerbaijan's
energy sector, which is a crucial part of the country's Economy due
to its rich natural resources. Azerbaijan, one of the oldest
oil-producing regions in the world, is currently home to some of
the most significant oil and gas reserves. The country has
historically served as a bridge between Europe and Asia.
Azerbaijan's strategic location and resource wealth enable it to
export oil and gas to European markets. The country transports gas
to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor, which includes the
Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). TAP has a transmission capacity of
12 billion cubic meters per year.
From January to August of this year, Azerbaijan exported 8.4
billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe. This represents an
increase of 0.8 billion cubic meters, or 10.5%, compared to the
same period in 2023.
Overall, Azerbaijan's gas exports for the year totaled 16.4
billion cubic meters, marking a 3.1% increase from the previous
year.
In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the European Commission signed an
energy memorandum in Baku, agreeing to double the volume of
transported gas. This agreement was made five months after the
start of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Since then, the European Union
has shown increased interest in expanding the Southern Gas
Corridor, with expectations for tangible decisions in this
area.
Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced
that Ukraine would not extend its contract with Gazprom for the
transit of Russian gas. However, Ukraine will continue to transit
gas from other Russian exporters.
After Europe weathered the winter of 2022-2023, it revised its
plans to expand the Southern Gas Corridor due to a sufficient
supply of gas reserves. With the successful replacement of Russian
gas, the European Union's focus has shifted back to its policy of
reducing reliance on fossil fuels, including oil and gas. As part
of this policy, European financial institutions are increasingly
refraining from funding oil and gas projects.
Despite this, Azerbaijan intends to increase its gas exports to
the European market. In 2021, Azerbaijan exported about 10 billion
cubic meters of gas to the European Union. This figure is projected
to rise to 10.4 billion cubic meters in 2022, 12 billion cubic
meters in 2023, and is expected to reach 13 billion cubic meters in
2024.
In the first eight months of this year, Azerbaijan exported 6.5
billion cubic meters of gas to Turkiye and 1.5 billion cubic meters
to Georgia. Gas exports to Turkiye decreased by 0.2 billion cubic
meters, or 3%, while exports to Georgia remained unchanged compared
to the same period last year. During this period, approximately 3.7
billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Turkiye via the
Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP), marking a 0.1 billion cubic
meters, or 2.6%, decrease from the previous year.
The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), part of the Southern Gas
Corridor, was completed in October 2020. This pipeline stretches
878 kilometers, including 550 kilometers through northern Greece,
215 kilometers through Albania, 105 kilometers under the Adriatic
Sea, and 8 kilometers through Italy. Gas supplies through TAP began
on December 31, 2020, delivering Azerbaijani gas to Italy, Greece,
and Bulgaria.
Azerbaijan's gas production has increased by 2.5% this year,
reaching approximately 33 billion cubic meters. Production figures
include 8.7 billion cubic meters from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli
(ACG) fields, 18.1 billion cubic meters from Shah Deniz, 1.1
billion cubic meters from Absheron, and 5.1 billion cubic meters
from SOCAR. This represents an increase of about 0.8 billion cubic
meters compared to the same period last year.
Since the commissioning of the ACG and Shah Deniz fields, 643
million tons of oil (including condensate) and 452.2 billion cubic
meters of gas have been produced up to September 1. Specifically,
ACG has produced 595.8 million tons of oil and 225 billion cubic
meters of gas, while Shah Deniz has produced 227.2 billion cubic
meters of gas and 47.2 million tons of condensate. Total exports
from these fields amount to approximately 641.2 million tons of oil
(including condensate) and about 162 billion cubic meters of
gas.
The confirmed reserves of the Shah Deniz field are estimated at
approximately 1.2 trillion cubic meters. Additionally, the
discovery of the Umid and Babek fields enhances Azerbaijan's gas
potential. Currently, an average of 3.1 million cubic meters of gas
and 470 tons of condensate are produced daily from four operational
wells in the Umid field. Since production began in 2012,
approximately 6.7 billion cubic meters of gas and 1 million tons of
condensate have been extracted. Plans are in place to drill and
commission two additional wells from the Umid-1 platform. These new
gas fields enable Azerbaijan to expand its gas exports further
while utilizing renewable energy resources.
Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its position as a key player
in the global energy market through strategic utilization of its
vast oil and gas reserves. Despite Europe's shift away from fossil
fuels and a reduction in plans to expand the Southern Gas Corridor,
Azerbaijan is increasing its gas exports to Europe and maintaining
its role as a crucial energy supplier. The country's production has
risen, and new discoveries, such as the Umid and Babek fields,
further enhance its export capabilities. Azerbaijan's strategic
infrastructure, including TAP and TANAP, and its commitment to
expanding its energy output, underscore its pivotal role in
regional and global energy dynamics.
MENAFN10092024000195011045ID1108657393
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.