Oracle Announces New AI Capabilities To Help Accelerate Application Development

OCI Kubernetes Engine enhancements help organizations train and deploy AI models at scale

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oracle today announced new capabilities to help customers accelerate the development of applications and deployment on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) . Oracle Code Assist , an AI code companion to help increase developer velocity, is now available through the Oracle Beta Program . The new capabilities will help developers boost productivity in addressing daily tasks within the software development lifecycle. In addition, new enhancements to OCI Kubernetes Engine (OKE)

optimize training, deploying, and managing AI workloads at scale.

Deployed as a plugin for JetBrains IntelliJ IDEA or Microsoft Visual Studio Code, Oracle Code Assist will provide developers with intelligent suggestions to help them build and optimize applications written in modern programming languages, including Java, Python, JavaScript, SuiteScript, Rust, Ruby, Go, PL/SQL, C#, and C.

"These new capabilities turbocharge application development, empowering developers to leverage AI to help reduce the time spent on mundane tasks that are inherent to software development," said Sudha Raghavan, senior vice president, Developer Platform, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Thousands of Oracle engineers are using Oracle Code Assist in their daily work to create boilerplate code, build and run unit tests, generate documentation, and receive answers to coding questions."

Key aspects of Oracle Code Assist include:



Java optimization: Helps developers build new Java applications and assists in updating legacy applications to enhance application resilience, performance, and security. This is available in the Oracle Code Assist beta. NetSuite SuiteScript optimization: Enables developers to build extensions and customizations with NetSuite SuiteScript. Oracle Code Assist is planned to be available to NetSuite customers within the next year.

Newly announced capabilities for OKE simplify the deployment and management of AI workloads and other cloud native application deployments on OCI, including:



Ubuntu support: Helps MLOps teams simplify the deployment and streamline the management of AI workloads. With support for Ubuntu images for containers now included, developers can deploy a GPU-based workload directly as an Ubuntu image rather than refactor it into a different OS image.

Oracle Cloud Guard Container Security enhancements: Helps developers identify security problems and develop faster remediation methods by extending monitoring capabilities to identify problems down to the container level. This provides a secure and governed container runtime environment by automating the enforcement of security policies.

OCI Logging Analytics integration: Helps developers improve usability and provides better observability by enabling Logging Analytics for OKE workloads. Node health checks and cycling: Will help cluster operators to ensure worker nodes are healthy and updated by providing data to monitor cluster health and more options to take actions on nodes based on that data.

Customers Innovate with Application Development on OCI

Nomura Research Institute (NRI), a leading global provider of consulting services and system solutions, relies on OCI and Oracle Alloy to host the managed cloud solutions it provides to hundreds of financial services organizations in Japan.

"At NRI, Java is our programming language of choice for application development, and we have thousands of Java applications in production," said Takahiko Inaba, managing director, head of AI, NRI. "We're looking forward to using Oracle Code Assist and its Java optimization to accelerate our ability to update legacy applications and build new applications faster."

Inworld is a leading AI platform for games that allows developers

to add gameplay mechanics, AI agents, and dynamic narratives and worlds that evolve with each action. Due to rapid growth, the company needed a way to connect its models to a scalable development, testing, and training backbone.

"Previously, our development teams were spending a lot of resources managing the daily operations necessary for our machine learning models, which include speech recognition, contextual awareness, and speech synthesis. After our demands grew 100x overnight from a viral streamer, we sought a managed solution and migrated to OCI," said Igor Poletaev, vice president of artificial intelligence, Inworld. "We use OCI Kubernetes Engine to orchestrate our GPU workloads, allowing us to sleep well at night. These new capabilities will simplify our work with GPUs, allowing us to train and deploy our AI workloads at scale. Now we think about business problems, not infrastructure problems."

8x8 is a communications solutions provider that is used by more than three million business users at 55,000+ midsize and enterprise organizations. It began utilizing OCI Kubernetes Engine and OCI Functions to manage its over 300 Kubernetes microservices and is using OCI Logging Analytics to get real-time, end-to-end visibility across its cloud-native environment.

"With OCI's global footprint and excellent compute and network performance, we can continuously deliver the best quality of service to our customers worldwide on a single platform," said Mehdi Salour, senior vice president, global network and DevOps, 8x8. "Using OCI Kubernetes Engine and OCI Logging Analytics, we have significantly reduced the daily management complexities for our DevOps teams and enabled them to focus their time on delivering new solutions to enhance our platform."

GeneDx is a pioneering force in medical genetics, offering industry-leading exome and genome testing fueled by one of the world's largest rare disease data sets. GeneDx migrated its core platforms to OCI to optimize its cloud infrastructure, which has enabled it to increase efficiency and drive significant cost savings.

"Managing critical pipelines across three different clouds added complexity and increased costs, leading us to consolidate onto OCI," said

Neil Davis, head of engineering, GeneDx. "OCI's services map very closely to those used on our previous cloud platforms, providing a straightforward migration path. For most of our Kubernetes services, using OCI Kubernetes Engine was as simple as deploying a Helm chart and switching the DNS. Leveraging OCI Kubernetes Engine has helped reduce the operational burden on our development teams, which has allowed them to focus on scaling our operations and enhancing our patient experience."

