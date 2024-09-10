Ashwood Glen School Achieves Official IB Accreditation As Burlington’S Exclusive World School For The IB Primary Years Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)















BURLINGTON, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashwood Glen School proudly announces its certification as an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School for the Primary Years Programme (PYP) , becoming the sole provider of this prestigious program in Burlington, Ontario.

The International Baccalaureate® (IB) was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1968. With over five decades of educational excellence, the IB has established itself as a leader in international education.

This milestone achievement aligns with Ashwood Glen's mission to inspire, empower, and excel in education, positioning it among only 100 schools in Canada to offer the IB PYP.

Sonia Abbas, Director of Ashwood Glen School, shares:

“This IB certification isn't just an achievement-it's a launchpad. We're equipping Burlington's young students with a global mindset and the skills to shape tomorrow's world. Here, we're nurturing innovative problem-solvers and compassionate changemakers who will shape a brighter future.”









An IB World School embodies the International Baccalaureate's commitment to quality global education. The IB curriculum balances rigorous academics with personal, emotional, and social development, preparing students holistically for our rapidly changing world.

The IB's mission is to create a better world through education, developing inquiring, knowledgeable, and caring young people. It fosters intercultural understanding and respect, encouraging students to become active, compassionate lifelong learners who embrace diverse perspectives. This approach aligns with the IB's core philosophy of "education for a better world," nurturing individuals who thrive personally and academically while making positive contributions to their communities and beyond.

The IB Primary Years Programme at Ashwood Glen offers:

Student-Centered Learning: Fostering critical thinking and passion for lifelong learningGlobal Perspective: Nurturing internationally-minded students for an interconnected worldInquiry-Based Approach: Encouraging curiosity and cross-disciplinary thinkingHolistic Development: Balancing personal growth with academic achievementFuture-Ready Skills: Equipping students for higher education and beyond

Ashwood Glen's unique educational journey begins with its Montessori Children's House, providing a strong foundation that seamlessly transitions into the IB PYP. This combination offers a comprehensive approach to education from Preschool through Grade 8.







To explore Ashwood Glen School and its IB World School accreditation , visit and the official IB website at .

About Ashwood Glen School

Ashwood Glen School, Burlington's leading educational institution, seamlessly blends Montessori and IB methodologies to deliver a world-class curriculum. From Preschool through Grade 8, we nurture holistic growth, cultivate curiosity through inquiry-based learning, and instill a global perspective. Our approach empowers students to thrive in an ever-evolving world, preparing them to become future leaders and innovators.

Media Contact: Kristina Shea, Director of Communications Ashwood Glen School ...

