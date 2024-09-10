‘Transformers’ Producer Reveals Why The Origin Story Is An Animated Feature And Not Live-Action

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 10 (IANS) Lorenzo di Bonaventura, producer for all eight 'Transformers' films, has shed light on the reason behind making the origin story of the Transformers, an animated feature.

'Transformers One', which is directed by Josh Cooley, takes fans back to the origins of Cybertron's greatest warriors, the ground zero where it all began.

Talking about the animated film, Lorenzo di Bonaventura said:“We always knew it wasn't realistic to think it would be a live-action film. Animation gave us the ability to do things we have never been able to do, like create a whole new world that has never been seen before, but that somehow feels organic.”

'Transformers One' presents a fresh narrative, revealing the character's transformative journey. It gives a peek into the events behind Optimus Prime and Megatron going from brothers-in-arms to mortal enemies.

The trailer of the film, which was released in July, showcased their journey from simple worker bots, devoid of transformation abilities, to powerful warriors equipped to battle a mysterious villain threatening Cybertron which is the home planet of the Transformers.

The film delves into the deep bond between Orion Pax and D-16, shedding light on the events that ultimately led to their epic clash. The film is directed by Josh Cooley, and features an impressive voice cast led by Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and Scarlett Johansson. The stellar cast includes Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm, promising a thrilling new experience for Transformers fans.

What better time for the fans of 'Transformers' franchise than now as Linkin Park, the the alt-rock band behind the signature track 'What I've Done' from the franchise is back to life with the inclusion of Emily Armstrong.

Paramount Pictures is set to release 'Transformers One' in India on September 20 in English and Hindi in 2D, 3D, 4D & IMAX (3D) formats.