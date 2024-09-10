J&K Terror Funding Case: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Gets Bail Ahead Of Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Engineer Rashid , a member of parliament from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla constituency, till October 2 in a terror funding case.

The Delhi court relieved Abdul Rashid, aka Engineer Rashid, after he moved the court seeking interim bail to campaign in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly .

Rashid's brother, Khurshid Ahmad, is a candidate from the Rashid-led Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024. He is running from the Langate assembly constituency in North Kashmir.

| Jammu and Kashmir: Congress' 3rd list of 19 candidates for assembly polls out

Rashid had been a two-time MLA from the Langate constituency before winning Lok Sabha polls against the former chief minister of the erstwhile state, Omar Abdullah , in 2024.

The Patiala House Court has deferred its decision on the regular bail application to Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

| Jammu & Kashmir: Once reluctant, Omar Abdullah is fighting two assembly seats

Engineer Rashid has been in Delhi's Tihar Jail since 2019 after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror-funding case.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls

Earlier in August, the Election Commission announced the three phases of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The first voting phase will be conducted on September 18, the second phase on September 25, and the third phase on October 1.

The last date for making nominations for Phase I ended on August 27, while the last date for withdrawing candidatures was August 30. Polling for Phase I will be held on September 18.

| J-K polls: EC issues notification for 40 seats voting in phase 3 on October 1

The last date for making nominations for Phase II is September 5, while the last date for withdrawing candidatures is September 9. Polling for Phase I will be held on September 25. The last date for making nominations for Phase II is September 12, while the last date for withdrawing candidatures is September 17. Polling for Phase I will be held on October 1.

According to the Election Commission, Jammu and Kashmir has 87.09 lakh voters, including 42.6 lakh women, across 90 constituencies.