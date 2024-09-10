Galapagos Shark Diving Expands Conservation Efforts With New Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The yacht Galaxy Diver II, the newest luxury dive liveaboard vessel in the Galapagos fleet

Citizen Science in action - diver photographing a silky shark in the Galapagos Islands

Diver frees whale shark from huge fishing net in the Galapagos Islands

Galapagos Shark Diving partners with Galaxy Diver II to offer luxury Science Expeditions, combining world-class diving with shark conservation.

- Jenny Waack, founder of Galapagos Shark DivingGALAPAGOS ISLANDS, ECUADOR, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Galapagos Shark Diving is excited to announce its new partnership with the Galaxy Diver II , the newest luxury dive liveaboard vessel in the Galapagos fleet, marking a major step forward in its mission to combine world-class diving with hands-on marine conservation. This collaboration offers divers the unique opportunity to join Shark Conservation Expeditions led by shark researchers aboard the Galaxy Diver II, offering greater comfort and luxury while continuing the vital work of protecting the fragile ecosystems of the Galapagos Islands.Beginning in August 2025, divers will be able to take part in Citizen Science Expeditions aboard the Galaxy Diver II , engaging directly in conservation efforts by gathering valuable data on species like whale sharks and hammerheads. These expeditions offer a rare chance to actively assist researchers in real-time shark conservation, one of the few opportunities of its kind in the world. Led by scientists from the Galapagos Whale Shark Project and other shark experts, these expeditions not only provide an unparalleled diving experience but also contribute directly to ongoing research and preservation efforts. All profits from the expeditions go toward supporting this essential work."This partnership allows us to offer a more luxurious, comfortable experience while staying true to our core mission of shark conservation and marine research," said Jenny Waack, founder of Galapagos Shark Diving. "With Galaxy Diver II, we can reach more divers who want to contribute to conservation while enjoying the comfort of a state-of-the-art vessel."The Galaxy Diver II, launched this year, is the most advanced liveaboard in the fleet, combining luxury and adventure. With spacious cabins, gourmet dining, a sun deck featuring a jacuzzi, and a dedicated crew providing personalized service, the vessel offers divers a relaxing and enjoyable experience while participating in conservation. This new option complements the other vessels used by Galapagos Shark Diving, giving guests the flexibility to choose a more adventurous or comfortable approach to their conservation work.Unique Diving ExperienceThese expeditions offer an extraordinary opportunity to dive alongside shark researchers in some of the most shark-rich waters on the planet. Few divers will ever have the chance to contribute directly to live research in such an environment. Guests actively engage in ongoing shark conservation efforts while exploring iconic dive sites such as Darwin and Wolf Islands, known for their unparalleled marine life. Working closely with scientists studying whale sharks, hammerheads, and other species, participants gather valuable data during their dives. Every dive is not only an exploration of the rich marine environments of the Galapagos but also a direct contribution to critical research efforts.The Galapagos Islands have long been recognized as a breeding and birthing ground for many shark species. Recent efforts led by the Galapagos Whale Shark Project have prompted the extension of the Galapagos Marine Reserve, but there is more work to be done. One of the key focuses of the research team is determining whether the whale sharks sighted in these waters are pregnant and may use the Galapagos as a birthing ground. By participating in these expeditions, divers are directly supporting research that could provide the scientific backing needed to further expand marine protection areas."We lose millions of sharks every year to human activity," said Jenny Waack. "The time to act is now. The Galapagos is one of the last safe havens for sharks, but more protection is needed. By supporting research now, we can accelerate efforts to safeguard these waters and extend marine protection for future generations."Why Now?The Galapagos Marine Reserve is one of the last places on Earth where shark populations still thrive, but they remain under constant threat. With millions of sharks killed each year due to human activity, the time to act is now. These expeditions are critical to helping researchers collect data on shark behavior, migration, and breeding patterns. By supporting this research, divers help accelerate efforts to safeguard these waters and extend marine protection for future generations. Every dive supports conservation efforts in one of the most biologically significant marine ecosystems in the world.Post-Expedition ImpactBeyond the life-changing experience of diving in the Galapagos, participants will continue to have a meaningful impact after the trip. Galapagos Shark Diving ensures that all divers are kept informed about the research they supported. Through exclusive updates, virtual webinars, and follow-up opportunities to engage with the Galapagos Whale Shark Project, divers will stay connected to the cause long after they return home."This isn't just a diving trip; it's the start of a long-term commitment to ocean conservation," Jenny noted. "Our divers are given the tools to continue supporting research and marine protection from wherever they are in the world."About the Galaxy Diver IIThe Galaxy Diver II is the newest and most luxurious liveaboard vessel in the Galapagos. Featuring spacious, elegantly designed cabins, gourmet meals, and a jacuzzi on the sun deck, it offers the perfect balance of relaxation and adventure. With the latest diving and safety equipment, this vessel ensures that divers have a safe, enjoyable, and comfortable journey while participating in cutting-edge marine conservation work.Available Dates:20 - 27 August 202519 - 26 August 202626 August - 02 September 2026These expeditions are limited to 14 passengers, providing an intimate and personalized experience, with expert-led dives and daily presentations that deepen participants' understanding of marine life and conservation.About Galapagos Shark DivingSince 2017, Galapagos Shark Diving has combined conservation-focused dive expeditions with hands-on marine research, engaging divers in meaningful eco-tourism experiences. Through its Citizen Science Expeditions, divers actively contribute to vital marine research, with all profits supporting the Galapagos Whale Shark Project. The company has donated over $62,000 to the project and expects to exceed $79,000 by year-end. These contributions are crucial in furthering research that helps protect endangered shark species and preserve one of the most biodiverse marine ecosystems on the planet. Galapagos Shark Diving is dedicated to the protection of sharks and other marine species, combining unforgettable diving adventures with a lasting positive impact on ocean conservation.

Jenny Waack

Galapagos Shark Diving

+593 99 966 7219

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Unprecedented Hammerhead Shark Sightings in the Galapagos Islands

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.