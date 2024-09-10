Kuwaiti Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Saudi King Over Passing Of Prince Turki Bin Abdulaziz
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to the Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz over the passing of Prince Turki Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. (pickup previous)
