Kuwaiti Amir Offers Condolences To Saudi King Over Passing Of Prince Turki Bin Abdulaziz
9/10/2024 8:03:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to the Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz over the passing of Prince Turki Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished forbearance and consolation for the royal family and loved ones of the deceased. (end)
