Kuwaiti Amir Offers Condolences To Saudi King Over Passing Of Prince Turki Bin Abdulaziz

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to the Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz over the passing of Prince Turki Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished forbearance and consolation for the royal family and loved ones of the deceased. (end) ahm

