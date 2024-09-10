Los Lobos To Headline Concert For Justice In Benefit Of Evanston's Moran Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Evanston SPACE presents annual show to raise funds for community-based legal, mental health, and restorative services

EVANSTON, Ill., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The James B. Moran Center for Youth Advocacy will hold their second benefit concert in partnership with Evanston SPACE, Los Lobos: A Concert for Justice, at Northwestern University's Cahn Auditorium at 600 Emerson Street, Evanston on December 14, 2024.

Doors for the Concert for Justice will open at 7:00 p.m. CT and the show will begin at 8:00 p.m. CT with opener Dave Specter. All proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to the Moran Center in support of their integrated legal, mental health, and restorative justice programs, which have been serving the greater Evanston community since 1972.

The Moran Center's Executive Director and Youth Defense Attorney Patrick Keenan-Devlin says he looks forward to an exceptional show and raising awareness of Evanston's justice gap with a new audience.

"Last year's concert with civil rights icon Mavis Staples introduced us to hundreds of new friends in the Evanston community who share our unrelenting passion for ensuring justice for our community's youth and families," Keenan-Devlin said.

"We're honored that Evanston SPACE is one of those partners who share our belief that every child deserves justice in the courtroom, access to the classroom, and restoration in the community."

Last year's Concert for Justice grossed more than $100,000 in ticket sales, which Evanston SPACE donated to the Moran Center.

"SPACE is honored to once again support the Concert for Justice and the Moran Center in the incredible work they are doing in our community," Jake Samuels, promoter, said.

"Bringing Evanston together for an evening of powerful music and conversation is work we are proud to do alongside the incredible team at the Moran Center," Samuels said.

Los Lobos, a self-described "band from East LA" have blended American rock, traditional Mexican music and numerous world influences since the 1970s. Los Lobos are National Endowment for the Arts "Heritage Fellows" for delivering important messages about justice, immigration, and mental health through their conscious lyricism and musicianship. Opening artist Dave Specter is a musician proclaimed as "a global ambassador of Chicago Blues" by the Chicago Tribune.

Tickets are available for Los Lobos: A Concert for Justice in benefit of the Moran Center in-person at the Evanston SPACE box office at 1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, or online through Eventbrite . The Moran Center accepts sponsorships and underwriting/donations on a rolling basis throughout the year. Interested sponsors should contact Rachel J. Solomon, Director of Development & Communications at [email protected] .

The James B. Moran Center for Youth Advocacy ("Moran Center") is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing free integrated legal, mental health, and restorative services to youth and their families to improve their quality of life at home, at school, and within the community. For more information, visit moran-center.

SOURCE James B. Moran Center for Youth Advocacy