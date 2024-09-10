Grasshopper Unveils New White-Label Digital Branding Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The artificial intelligence-powered logistics platform's unique functionality equips retailers to share comprehensive updates with customers under their own brand

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grasshopper today launched its new digital branding option, allowing customers to white label its end-to-end logistics software. Presenting logistics updates and support under their own brands - rather than Grasshopper's - helps enhance a company's professional image and provides a seamless experience for end users.

“By empowering our customers to ensure all communications come from their brand - not Grasshopper - we help them look more established, strengthening their brand presence,” said Ori Anavim, Grasshopper's co-founder and COO.“Our beta testing of the white-label solution confirms our belief that top brands prefer their customers to receive communications directly from them rather than from an unrelated delivery provider.”

The branded tracking screen seamlessly integrates with the retailer's existing digital presence, offering customers a cohesive brand experience with comprehensive shipment information from purchase to delivery. This feature is particularly valuable for retailers of big and bulky products like exercise equipment and furniture. Users enjoy real-time updates within an environment that maintains the look and feel of the brand's website, turning a typically fragmented postpurchase experience into another valuable customer touch point.

“The initial client and prospect feedback is overwhelmingly positive,” said Steve Towarnicki, Grasshopper's senior vice president of sales and marketing.“For too long, the traditional lack of branding consistency - from checkout to delivery - confused customers. With Grasshopper's new functionality, retailers own the look and feel of the communications from purchase through post delivery surveys.”

Key benefits of Grasshopper's new digital branding option include:



Customizable communications: Brands can incorporate logos and other visual elements into each customer communication, reinforcing their brand presence.

Enhanced customer perception: The white-label option allows businesses to present a more professional and comprehensive logistics operation, increasing customer trust and satisfaction.

Added retailer touch point: Retailers can leverage communications to highlight promotions and featured products, driving repeat business and traffic back to their website.

Brand consistency: Companies leveraging the platform can maintain their brand identity throughout the entire customer journey, from purchase to delivery. Full visibility in a complete solution: Businesses of all sizes can ensure that customers see all shipping updates coming directly from the retailer they purchased from, not a third party.

The digital branding option will be available in mid-September, and several major retailers have already signed up to implement it. For more information about white labeling Grasshopper's cloud-based, AI-powered software platform, please visit grasshopperlabs.io .

About Grasshopper

Grasshopper is the logistics industry's most robust AI-powered supply chain management platform. By automating manual processes and providing real-time visibility and management of shipments across the entire supply chain process, Grasshopper's easy-to-use interface simplifies delivery proficiency from the first to the final mile. The platform combines transportation management (TMS), warehouse management (WMS) and order management (OMS) solutions to support the delivery-first era of commerce. Headquartered in New York, Grasshopper has licensed its proprietary technology to delivery and freight companies across North America. To learn more about Grasshopper's end-to-end platform, visit .

CONTACT: Drew Deeter ...cy 267-471-1457