7X Launches Commemorative Stamps To Celebrate 15Th Anniversary Of Dubai Metro

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 10, 2024:

7X, formerly known as Emirates Post Group, has launched a series of commemorative stamps in collaboration with Dubai's Roads and Authority (RTA) to mark the 15th anniversary of Dubai Metro. The initiative pays homage to the Emirate's iconic landmark, which have revolutionised its sector, facilitating seamless movement and reduced time between prime locations.

The launch event was held at the RTA headquarters in Dubai in the presence of Obaid Al Qatami, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 7X; Ayoub Ahli, General Manager of Emirates Post; Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, as well as key directors and representatives from both organisations.

Obaid Al Qatami stated,“We are honoured to collaborate with RTA in celebration of this remarkable milestone, which highlights the UAE's commitment to sustainability through the development of integrated, smart infrastructure. Dubai Metro symbolises our wise leadership's forward-thinking vision, and it serves as the core of Dubai's exemplary transportation system, positioning the Emirate as a global pioneer of smart transportation. Through the launch of the commemorative stamps, we aim to showcase Dubai Metro's role as a key enabler of sustainable and smart urban transportation.”

Ahmed Mahboob said:“We are delighted to celebrate this historic milestone of Dubai Metro, the cornerstone of Dubai's public transportation system, in partnership with 7X. The commemorative stamp, while honouring the metro's 15th anniversary, will also memorialise a key event in the history of UAE's public transportation. The collaboration aims to highlight Dubai Metro's role as the backbone of urban mobility, offering both residents and visitors a convenient mode of transportation within the Emirate of Dubai.”

Dubai Metro is an integral facet of the city's public transportation system, with sustainable values guiding all its operations. Moreover, the smart transportation network plays a vital role in consolidating Dubai's position as a global leader in providing eco-friendly and sustainable mobility solutions.