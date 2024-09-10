UAE: No, The Flu Vaccine Won't Give You The Flu, Clarifies Top Health Official

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Last updated: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 8:35 AM

A top UAE official has countered claims floating that taking the flu vaccine could give one the flu.

Dr Faisal Alahbabi, acting executive director of Communicable Diseases Sector, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), outlined common side-effects of the flu vaccine, including redness at the injection spot, muscle aches, and a mild fever.

He said some individuals misinterpret these symptoms as those of the flu.

The health official was addressing the media as the UAE launched its annual national influenza campaign . Abu Dhabi will offer the flu shot for free for both Emiratis and expatriates.

In a booklet about influenza, the ADPHC explains that a few recipients may develop flu-like symptoms like mild fever and muscle ache after vaccination.“These are considered as minor side-effects and are not the same as influenza infection.”

The flu vaccine will not cause the flu because it contains non-infectious particles of the virus,“which merely alert the body to the threat of the virus”, according to the ADPHC booklet.

“Immunity against influenza does not develop until one-two weeks after vaccination. Some people may be exposed to influenza viruses before getting the benefit from the vaccine.”

According to the ADPHC, the flu vaccine is updated annually to provide the maximum protection possible against the common pathogens each year.

Get kids vaccinated

Meanwhile, another official stressed the importance of keeping sick children at home.“If your child is sick, please don't send them to school. One sick child can easily transmit the flu to five or six others,” Dr Walid Abuhammour, head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Al Jalila Children's Hospital, Dubai Health, told Khaleej Times.

“The behaviour of children, their awareness level, and their tendency to be in close contact increase the risk of spreading the virus.”

He stressed the importance of getting children vaccinated and teaching them good hygiene practices such as washing their hands regularly, getting enough sleep, and eating healthy foods.

He emphasised the high level of immunity that vaccinated children would gain, noting,“The effectiveness of the vaccine is particularly strong this season.”

He also offered guidance regarding the timing of vaccinations:“If a person has a fever of 38 degrees Celsius or higher, they should wait until they fully recover before getting vaccinated.”

Additionally, he recommended that pregnant women receive the flu vaccine to protect themselves and their babies from potential infections.

