Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
Date
9/10/2024 5:00:06 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Highlights include South American Qualifiers matches, featuring Paraguay vs Brazil, and several Nations League and Asian Qualifiers games.
Here are the schedules and where to watch live football games this Tuesday:
Asian Qualifiers
9:00 AM - China vs Saudi Arabia - Disney+
9:00 AM - Indonesia vs Australia - Disney
11:00 AM - Oman vs South Korea - ESPN 4 and Disney+
1:00 PM - United Arab Emirates vs Iran - Disney+
1:00 PM - Bahrain vs Japan - ESPN 4 and Disney+
International Friendly
1:00 PM - Moldova vs San Marino - SporTV 3
8:00 PM - United States vs New Zealand - ESPN 4 and Disney+
Nations League
1:00 PM - Latvia vs Faroe Islands (League D) - SporTV
3:45 PM - Netherlands vs Germany (League A) - SporTV
3:45 PM - Hungary vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (League A) - Disney+
3:45 PM - Albania vs Georgia (League B) - ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:45 PM - Czech Republic vs Ukraine (League B) - SporTV
3:45 PM - England vs Finland (League B) - ESPN and Disney+
3:45 PM - Ireland vs Greece (League B) - Disney+
3:45 PM - Andorra vs Malta (League D) - Disney+
3:45 PM - North Macedonia vs Armenia (League C) - Disney+
South American Qualifiers
5:30 PM - Colombia vs Argentina - SporTV Channels and Globoplay
6:00 PM - Ecuador vs Peru - SporTV Channels and Globoplay
6:00 PM - Chile vs Bolivia - SporTV Channels and Globoplay
7:00 PM - Venezuela vs Uruguay - SporTV Channels and Globoplay
9:30 PM - Paraguay vs Brazil - Globo, SporTV Channels and Globoplay
Where to watch Paraguay vs Brazil live for the South American Qualifiers?
The Paraguay vs Brazil game will be broadcast live on Globo, SporTV Channels, and Globoplay at 9:30 PM.
What time is the Colombia vs Argentina game for the Qualifiers?
The Colombia vs Argentina game will be broadcast live on SporTV Channels and Globoplay at 5:30 PM.
Which games will be broadcast live on cable TV today?
SporTV
1:00 PM - Latvia vs Faroe Islands - Nations Leagu
3:45 PM - Netherlands vs Germany - Nations League
3:45 PM - Czech Republic vs Ukraine - Nations League
5:30 PM - Colombia vs Argentina - South American Qualifier
6:00 PM - Ecuador vs Peru - South American Qualifiers
Disney+
9:00 AM - China vs Saudi Arabia - Asian Qualifiers
11:00 AM - Oman vs South Korea - Asian Qualifiers
3:45 PM - Hungary vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - Nations League
3:45 PM - Ireland vs Greece - Nations League
Where to watch today's football games online?
Globoplay
5:30 PM - Colombia vs Argentina - South American Qualifiers
9:30 PM - Paraguay vs Brazil - South American Qualifiers
MENAFN10092024007421016031ID1108655953
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.