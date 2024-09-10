Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Highlights include South American Qualifiers matches, featuring Paraguay vs Brazil, and several Nations League and Asian Qualifiers games.



Here are the schedules and where to watch live games this Tuesday:

Asian Qualifiers







9:00 AM - China vs Saudi Arabia - Disney+



9:00 AM - Indonesia vs Australia -



11:00 AM - Oman vs South Korea - ESPN 4 and Disney+



1:00 PM - United Arab Emirates vs Iran - Disney+

1:00 PM - Bahrain vs Japan - ESPN 4 and Disney+







1:00 PM - Moldova vs San Marino - SporTV 3

8:00 PM - United States vs New Zealand - ESPN 4 and Disney+







1:00 PM - Latvia vs Faroe Islands (League D) - SporTV



3:45 PM - Netherlands vs Germany (League A) - SporTV



3:45 PM - Hungary vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (League A) - Disney+



3:45 PM - Albania vs Georgia (League B) - ESPN 4 and Disney+



3:45 PM - Czech Republic vs Ukraine (League B) - SporTV



3:45 PM - England vs Finland (League B) - ESPN and Disney+



3:45 PM - Ireland vs Greece (League B) - Disney+



3:45 PM - Andorra vs Malta (League D) - Disney+

3:45 PM - North Macedonia vs Armenia (League C) - Disney+







5:30 PM - Colombia vs Argentina - SporTV Channels and Globoplay



6:00 PM - Ecuador vs Peru - SporTV Channels and Globoplay



6:00 PM - Chile vs Bolivia - SporTV Channels and Globoplay



7:00 PM - Venezuela vs Uruguay - SporTV Channels and Globoplay

9:30 PM - Paraguay vs Brazil - Globo, SporTV Channels and Globoplay





