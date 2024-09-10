Safadi, Egyptian Counterpart Urge Immediate Action To End War In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Sep. 10 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Badr Abdelatty, affirmed their commitment to maintaining coordination and consultation on current issues and developments in the region during their meeting on Monday in Cairo.During the meeting, the two ministers emphasized the crucial need to intensify and efforts to halt the war in Gaza.Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's support for the efforts of Egypt, along with Qatar and the United States, to achieve an immediate and permanent ceasefire and to ensure the delivery of adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip.While discussing the agenda for the Arab League Council meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, the two ministers agreed on the importance of Arab foreign ministers' consultations focusing on the Palestinian issue, as well as the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, in light of the aggressive Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people, which have resulted in unprecedented suffering and a humanitarian catastrophe.The two ministers renewed their warning about the dangerous escalation in the region and the potential for the situation to spiral into a full-scale conflict, especially in light of the recent Israeli escalation.They emphasized the need to intensify efforts to prevent further deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation.In this context, the ministers stressed that ending the aggression on Gaza and resolving the resulting humanitarian disaster is the first step toward the desired calm and halting Israel's severe violations of international law and international humanitarian law.They affirmed the necessity of ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, addressing the root causes of the war, restoring the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, and establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution, as the only path to achieving security and stability in the region.Safadi will hold a series of bilateral meetings today and participate in multilateral meetings with Arab foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 162nd ordinary session of the Arab League Council, which aims to enhance efforts to address the significant challenges facing the region.