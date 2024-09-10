Toys Market Size, Industry Outlook, Demand, Growth Drivers And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Toys Market

IMARC Group expects the to reach US$ 150.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2024-2032.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“Toys Market: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the toys market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.The global toys market size reached USD 102.8 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 150.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2024-2032.Toys Market Trends:The global toys market is experiencing steady growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences, the rise of digital and educational toys, and increasing demand for licensed merchandise. Toys play a significant role in child development, encouraging creativity, motor skills, and social interaction. As parents become more conscious of the developmental benefits of toys, there has been a growing shift towards educational and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) toys that promote learning through play. The market is also influenced by popular media, with movies, television shows, and gaming franchises driving demand for character-based toys. The rise of e-commerce and online shopping has further fueled the global distribution and accessibility of toys.Request to Get the Sample Report: /requestsampleToys Market Scope and Growth Analysis:The scope of the global toys market includes a wide variety of products, such as action figures, dolls, building sets, board games, electronic toys, and outdoor play equipment. Market analysis shows that demand is driven by diverse factors, including consumer preferences for eco-friendly and sustainable toys, the growing popularity of collectibles, and the expansion of digital and interactive toys that incorporate technology like augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI). Major players in the industry, including traditional toy manufacturers and tech-driven companies, are focusing on product innovation, licensing agreements, and collaborations to capture a larger market share. Factors influencing the market include shifting demographics, rising disposable incomes in emerging markets, and the impact of technology on play patterns.Additionally, the ongoing trend toward gender-neutral and inclusive toys is reshaping the market landscape. With the expansion of digital platforms and increasing demand for creative and educational toys, the global toys market is poised for continued growth, supported by innovation and adaptability to changing consumer trends.Explore Full Report with Table of Contents:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market..Clementoni Spa.Funskool Ltd..Hasbro Inc..Lego A/S (Kirkbi A/S).Mattel Inc..Playmobil (Brandstätter Group).Pressman Toy Corporation (Goliath B.V.).Simba Dickie Group.Spin Master.Talicor Inc..Thinkfun Inc. (Ravensburger North America Inc.).Tomy Company LtdToys Market Segmentation:Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, age group and sales channel.Breakup by Product Type:.Action Figures.Building Sets.Dolls.Games and Puzzles.Sports and Outdoor Toys.Plush.OthersBreakup by Age Group:.Up to 5 Years.5 to 10 Years.Above 10 YearsBreakup by Sales Channel:.Supermarkets and Hypermarkets.Specialty Stores.Department Stores.Online Stores.OthersBreakup by Region:.North America (United States, Canada).Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others).Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others).Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others).Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key highlights of the report:.Market Performance (2018-2023).Market Outlook (2024-2032).Porter's Five Forces Analysis.Market Drivers and Success Factors.SWOT Analysis.Value Chain.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeAbout Us:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services.IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.Browse Other Reports of IMARC Group:Real Estate Market:Craft Beer Market:Digital Twin Market:Oyster Market:

