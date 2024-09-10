Prime Minister Congratulates Newly Appointed Prime Minister Of France

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Michel Barnier on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister of the friendly French Republic.

