Prime Minister Congratulates Newly Appointed Prime Minister Of France
9/10/2024 6:02:53 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Michel Barnier on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister of the friendly French Republic.
