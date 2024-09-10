Rajasthan CM Praises AI Technology Taught In Seoul Schools

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday visited Seoul Technical High School on the second day of his visit to South Korea and Japan and witnessed student-oriented initiatives promoting innovation and creativity.

During his visit, CM Sharma met the school's Principal Jobok Lee and other school officials, teachers and students.

CM Sharma also visited the Advanced Technical Centre built inside the school, interacted with the students and experienced the highly advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) being taught in the classrooms.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said that focussing on skill development helps people get employment and opens up avenues for career progression.

On this occasion, the Rajasthan chief minister also said that there was no dearth of opportunities in the state and the school authorities can consider setting up a similar institute in Rajasthan.

To further strengthen mutual relations, he invited the school officials and students to visit Rajasthan and said,“Padharo Mhare Desh. (You are invited to our state).”

CM Sharma is in Seoul leading a high-level delegation for his first international investors' meet ahead of the forthcoming 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' scheduled to be held in December.

He told investors on Monday that "the state is constantly improving processes and policies to provide ease of doing business.”

Exhorting startups, innovators and members from South Korea's top business groups, to do business in the state, CM Sharma said, "The Government of Rajasthan is not looking at South Korea as a source of investment only, but also aspires to build a strong and long-term partnership across sectors with the business leaders of South Korea.

“As part of our investor-friendly initiatives, my government will soon launch a slew of new policies that will enhance the business-friendly climate in the state, including the New Industrial Policy, Export Promotion Policy, MSME Policy and One District, One Product Policy."

The CM also held one-on-one meetings with senior officials of several big South Korean companies and associations from key sectors such as infrastructure, chemicals, startups and tourism among others.

This includes meeting the senior officials of POSCO International, SG Corporation (asphalt concrete manufacturer), GS E&C (firm working in the renewable energy and battery storage space), Hanwha Solution (chemicals), and Jeonbuk Creative Economy Innovation Center (JCCEI) which works as the incubator for startups.