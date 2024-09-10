Kuwait FM, UNRWA Chief Discuss Situation In Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya met Tuesday with the Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini, on the sidelines of the 162nd regular session of the Arab League at the ministerial level in Cairo. The two sides touched on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip. (end) aa

