Asian News International Sues Netflix Over Copyright Infringement In 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Delhi High Court has issued notices to and the producers of the series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack following a lawsuit by Asian News International (ANI) alleging copyright and trademark infringement.

The series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, directed by Hiren Kamod, explores the 1999 plane hijacking and cost Rs 1.75 crore for footage. ANI claims unauthorized use of its material in four episodes.

Justice Mini Pushkarna has ordered Matchbox Shots, Benaras Mediaworks, and Netflix to respond to ANI's request for interim relief within two days. The next hearing is set for Friday.

ANI claims the series used its footage without permission, including clips of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pakistan's General Parvez Musharraf, and terrorist Masood Azhar.

Advocate Sidhant Kumar, representing ANI, argued that the series portrays Pakistan favorably regarding the hijacking incident, describing it as a PR exercise for the Pakistani spy agency ISI.

Kumar highlighted that four out of six series episodes use ANI's footage, with one clip showing ANI's logo, which he claims constitutes trademark infringement.

ANI has requested the court to remove the four episodes using its content without authorization and to blur the agency's logo.

The producers' counsel, Hiren Kamod, disputed these claims, asserting that the footage was legally obtained from Conceptual and Wilderness for Rs 1.75 crore.

Kamod noted that Reuters, a stakeholder of ANI, had provided the footage to these firms, countering ANI's allegations.

The court's decision on ANI's request for interim relief will determine the series' immediate future and content usage.

This legal dispute highlights ongoing tensions between media organizations over content rights and intellectual property. The outcome will impact how streaming platforms and producers handle copyrighted material in their productions.

