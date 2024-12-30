China appears to have already begun testing sixth-generation, high-performance, stealth manned combat aircraft

(MENAFN) In a surprising revelation, China appears to have already begun testing a sixth-generation, high-performance, stealth manned combat aircraft. While details about the new aircraft remain scarce, its design largely aligns with the Chinese Air Force's previous sixth-generation plans. Just hours after the initial images of the aircraft surfaced, additional photos and videos emerged showing another new model, which is likely to be produced by Shenyang Aircraft Manufacturing Company. This new variant, smaller and tailless, was seen flying alongside a Chengdu J-20S fighter jet, which acted as an escort during the test flight. The presence of the J-20 suggests the test may have occurred at the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation's (CAC) plant, although there has been no official statement from China's Defense Ministry or state media.



The most striking feature of the new aircraft is its tailless design, which includes a modified delta wing extending toward the nose, and a fuselage resembling the J-20 from below. Its wide nose suggests space for two seats, though the visibility inside the cabin remains limited, making it unclear whether the aircraft has a single seat or a two-seat arrangement. Evidence has been growing that China's next fighter jet may feature a tailless design, which aims to reduce radar visibility from all angles. While this design enhances stealth, it may come at the cost of maneuverability, despite the inclusion of advanced flight control systems.



The aircraft features five control surfaces per wing, a design likely intended for both stealth and endurance, with ample space for fuel, weapons, and sensors. Its unconventional air intake system includes upper and side intakes, possibly indicating the use of three WS-10C engines to achieve high-performance capabilities. This new aircraft is expected to play a key role in boosting China's air capabilities, offering enhanced stealth and long-range capabilities. It could potentially strike targets far from its base without requiring refueling support, allowing it to conduct a wide range of military missions. Unconfirmed reports suggest the aircraft may be designated J-36, following the J-35, representing a significant advancement in China's sixth-generation air force program and intensifying global competition in military aviation.

