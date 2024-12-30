(MENAFN) Israeli Communications Shlomo Karei sparked controversy by quoting religious sayings that suggest "the future of the gates of Jerusalem that illuminate our path is to reach the gates of Damascus." His comments came after participating in a provocative visit with extremist settlers to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where they stormed the mosque’s courtyards and performed religious rituals. Karei also prayed in what he called the "Western Wall" tunnels, requesting the return of all detainees. On Sunday, Israeli settlers, backed by forces, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque as part of the ongoing celebration of "Hanukkah," marking the fourth day of their religious rituals. Palestinians have criticized Israel for its increasing efforts to Judaize East Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa, and erase its Arab and Muslim heritage.



Karei's remarks about the "gates of Damascus" come at a time when Israeli forces have entered southern Syria, now approximately 40 kilometers from the Syrian capital, Damascus. Israel has ramped up airstrikes against Syrian military infrastructure, exploiting the chaos following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime. This includes further expanding its occupation of the Golan Heights and intensifying military action in the area.



In a significant development, Israel has also declared the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria and seized the demilitarized buffer zone in the Golan Heights, which has been under occupation since 1967. This expansion of Israeli control has drawn condemnation from both the United Nations and Arab countries. Meanwhile, on December 8, Syrian factions captured Damascus, leading to the flight of Bashar al-Assad to Russia, ending over six decades of Baath Party and Assad family rule.

MENAFN30122024000045015687ID1109041487