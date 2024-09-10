Jaaved Jaaferi Had Severe Chest Infection While Shooting Climax For 'Taaza Khabhar 2'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Jaaved Jaaferi has shared his most memorable moment from the sets of 'Taaza Khabar' season 2, and revealed how he got severely after shooting the first scene on set.

He also revealed he had to be on antibiotics for the latter half of the shoot due to this.

Jaaved, who essays the role of Yusuf Akhtar in the show said: "One memorable moment from the set was my first day of shooting, which was quite intense. I jumped straight into the climax scene, and unfortunately, I have some issues with my upper respiratory tract and allergies."

"The scene was filled with smoke, gunpowder, and dust, which led to a severe chest infection. I had to be on antibiotics for the latter half of my shoot. It was physically demanding, so it stands out in my memory. The action was also very challenging. I haven't seen the final edit of that scene yet, but I hope it turned out well," added the 'Boogie Woogie' fame actor.

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner of BB Ki Vines Productions and directed by Himank Gaur, the series stars Bhuvan Bam in the lead role of 'Vasya', Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prathamesh Parab, Deven Bhojani and Shilpa Shukla in prominent roles among others.

In the upcoming season, Vasya's (Bhuvan) destiny and his vardaan will be challenged by Yusuf Akhtar (Jaaved) leading to risking his life yet again along with his loved ones.

'Taaza Khabar' season 2 is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 27.

Meanwhile, Jaaved has been a part of movies like-- 'Jawani Zindabad', 'Jeena Marna Tere Sang', 'Karm Yodha', 'Aman Ke Farishtey', 'Salaam Namaste', 'Ta Ra Rum Pum', 'Dhamaal', '3 Idiots', 'Double Dhamaal', 'Total Dhamaal', 'Jabariya Jodi ', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Coolie No. 1', and 'Sooryavanshi'.