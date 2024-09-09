PROLIM Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Services Status

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) PROLIM, a global leader in PLM, IT, Mendix and Cloud Services, excited to announce that we have achieved Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner within the AWS Partner (APN). This prestigious recognition underscores PROLIM's commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality cloud solutions and validates our expertise in guiding clients through their digital transformation journey with Web Services (AWS).



Earning Advanced Tier status reflects PROLIM's proven ability to design and implement robust, scalable, and secure cloud solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Our deep understanding of AWS services enables us to optimize performance, enhance efficiency, and ensure compliance across a wide range of industries, including Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Defence and Government services.



"Securing AWS Advanced Tier Services status underscores PROLIM's steadfast dedication to excellence and innovation in the cloud services sector. We are thrilled to enhance our partnership with AWS, which will enable us to deliver even more value and transformative results for our customers through PROLIM's MSP solutions, including Siemens Teamcenter, NX, Opcenter, Capital, and our extensive portfolio of over 200 Mendix and IoT apps," said Prabhu Patil, Founder and CEO of PROLIM.



As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, PROLIM is dedicated to empowering organizations to achieve their strategic objectives through cloud adoption. Our expertise in migrating enterprise CAD, high-computing simulations, and PLM applications to the AWS cloud, combined with the use of services like Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), allows us to deliver flexible, secure, and cost-effective solutions that drive business growth and innovation.



This accomplishment is a testament to the skill and dedication of the PROLIM team, who continuously strive to leverage AWS technology to its fullest potential. We look forward to continuing our partnership with AWS and helping our clients unlock new opportunities, accelerate their cloud initiatives, and achieve long-term success in an increasingly digital world.



About PROLIM



PROLIM is a leading PLM, Cloud, Mendix, and Digital Transformation solutions provider to Global Fortune 1000 companies. With 14 global offices in the US, India, & Australia, PROLIM has won 40+ awards & proudly serves over 1600+ customers to innovate & improve their profitability & efficiency. PROLIM was founded in 2005 & is headquartered in Farmington Hills, USA. With its global footprint & expertise in the latest technologies, PROLIM can partner to speed up your Digital Transformation journey.

