Ukrainians In Toronto To Protest Against Screening Of Russians At War

On September 10, Toronto, Canada, will host a protest against screening of the Russian Russians at War directed by former RT employee Anastasia Trofimova.

The action starts on Tuesday at 14:00 at the Scotiabank Theatre, 259 Richmond St West, Toronto.

The organizers of the event stress that protest is a peaceful way to express disagreement and condemnation of Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) decision.

“Please carry with you Ukrainian symbols, placards with the main theses,” the post reads.

“Let's gather at TIFF with signs and flags to show the real side of Russians at War,” the organizers urged.

It is known that Ukraine expressed disappointment by the TIFF decision to show the Russian propaganda film in the program this year. The Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada, Yulia Kovaliv posted this on X.

Previously, the film Russians at War was shown at the Venice Film Festival, which caused outrage in the Ukrainian community.