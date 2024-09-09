Czech General: It Would Be Legitimate If Ukrainians Could Attack Russian Territory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Karel Rehka has said he is convinced that Western countries should finally allow the Ukrainian to use long-range missiles against targets inside Russia.

That is according to Prague International , Ukrinform reports.

"These restrictions must be lifted, because it is and legitimate for Ukrainians to defend themselves, even by attacking Russian territory. After all, they cannot box with one hand tied behind their back," Rehka said on Czech television.

Russia threatens escalation, but does not hesitate to use missiles against Ukrainian cities and, according to the general, has a significant advantage.

"Planes take off from Russian airfields that are within range of available weapons, but the Ukrainians cannot use them. And these planes then bomb civilian infrastructure, not just soldiers. Therefore, it would be absolutely legitimate if the Ukrainians were able to attack Russian territory as well," Rehka said.

According to him, Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region demonstrated that the Russians only make threats.

"The situation in the Kursk region showed some Western leaders that they should not be afraid of escalation and red lines, because the Russians are still 'rattling' nuclear weapons, but when the Ukrainians captured an entire district, nothing happened," he concluded.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said earlier that international law allowed Ukraine to strike legitimate military targets within Russian territory.

Photo: bintel