Nearly 900 War-Affected Healthcare Facilities Restored In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale war in Ukraine, nearly 900 medical facilities damaged by Russia have been restored.

That's according to the press service of the of Health, Ukrinform reports.

“For more than two years, 886 medical facilities have been fully and/or partially restored in different regions across Ukraine. Of these, 533 facilities have been fully restored and another 353 have been partially restored. These are medical facilities in the de-occupied territories, as well as those that have suffered minor damage: broken windows, roof destruction, facade damage, etc.”, the statement says.

Most medical facilities have been restored in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

facilities attacked by Russians in Kherso

According to the Ministry of Health, over the 30 months of full-scale war in Ukraine, 1,877 medical facilities have been damaged and/or destroyed as a result of Russian shelling and strikes. Of these facilities, 1,657 were damaged and another 220 were completely destroyed and are beyond repair.

The most severely damaged medical facilities are located in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. It is currently impossible to obtain information on the extent of damage to hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories.

The Ministry of Health added that the Russians had also damaged 200 ambulances, destroyed 261 and seized 125 more.