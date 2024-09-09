Yeelight Unveils Exciting New Products And Strategic Partnerships At IFA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeelight is set to dazzle at IFA 2024 with an impressive array of new products and groundbreaking partnerships. The spotlight is on significant expansions within the Yeelight Fun and Yeelight Home series, alongside strategic collaborations that enhance the smart lighting experience.

Yeelight Fun Series: Curtain Lights Steal the Show

Curtain Lights:

Leading the Yeelight Fun series are the highly anticipated curtain lights. Featuring 475 light beads, these lights stand 2m tall and 1.5m wide, and can be seamlessly interlocked to create grand, customizable displays. With a multitude of preset lighting patterns, including emojis, GIFs, and DIY options, these lights are perfect for adding a creative flair. They boast IP65 waterproofing, making them ideal for both outdoor displays and everyday indoor use. Equipped with RGBICW technology, they retail at $129.99.

Other Fun Series Highlights:



Permanent Lights: Designed for under-roof wall washing, these RGBICW lights offer vibrant ambiance for any occasion. Available in 15m, 30m, and 45m lengths, with extendable options.

Christmas String Lights: Transform your festive season with IP44 waterproof string lights that sync with music and adapt to your home environment. Ideal for Christmas trees, fireplaces, and everyday décor. Available in 10m and 20m lengths. MSRP: $59.99 and $89.99. Basic Lightstrips: Addressing the need for longer and more affordable lighting solutions, these RGBICW lightstrips come in 6m, 12m, and 20m lengths, featuring dynamic effects and straightforward controls. MSRP: $14.99, $28.99, and $47.99.

All these new products offer Bluetooth connectivity for fast and convenient control, with future compatibility with Matter planned through an upcoming gateway.

Yeelight Home Series: Pura Monitor Light Bars Take Center Stage

Pura Monitor Light Bars:

The highlight of the Yeelight Home series is the new Pura Monitor Light Bar collection. These sleek and affordable light bars are designed to accommodate screens ranging from 13.8'' to 34'', offering stepless dimming, tunable whites, and compatibility with curved screens. Ideal for professionals, gamers, and home users, the Pura series combines functionality with elegance, starting at $39.99. Control is made easy with touch or remote options.

Additional Home Series Releases:



Arwen Ceiling Light: Featuring RGBICWW front lighting and RGB backlighting, this ceiling light delivers dynamic and stylish effects for any room. Upgraded Smart Gadgets: Yeelight's new lineup includes upgraded nightlights, ultra-thin cabinet lights, and the Yeetag smart tracker, providing simple and effective smart home solutions.

Strategic Collaborations: Yeelight Expanded Partnerships for Brighter Future

Hisense TV Collaboration:

Yeelight makes a major stride into the global TV sync market with its new partnership with Hisense TV. At IFA 2024, Yeelight is showcasing the Yeelight Obsid RGBIC Lightstrip and Yeelight Cube Smart Lamp, featuring advanced screen color synchronization and music sync capabilities in Hisense-VIDAA show area. This collaboration emphasizes Yeelight's commitment to immersive home experiences, with seamless integration through the built-in Yeelight app on Hisense TVs, eliminating the need for cameras and addressing privacy concerns.

Yeelight Featured at Samsung SmartThings

At the Samsung SmartThings show area, Yeelight is prominently featured with its Cube, Lightstrips, Monitor Light Bar, and more on the ecosystem product wall, highlighting its role as a key player in smart lighting. As a long-term partner of SmartThings, Yeelight continues to innovate, developing new software and hardware to enhance the compatibility and integration of both the Yeelight and SmartThings ecosystems.

Additionally, Yeelight has expanded its ecosystem through partnerships with SignalRGB and LIGHTLINK, enhancing screen and music synchronization effects. These integrations allow deep connections with platforms like Spotify on LIGHTLINK and Minecraft on SignalRGB.

Experience Yeelight at IFA 2024

Yeelight is showcasing its latest innovations at booth H1.2-325 at IFA 2024. Stop by now and experience the cutting-edge smart lighting technology firsthand. For more information,visit Yeelight's official website or follow on social media for updates. Don't miss the opportunity to pre-order these exciting new products at Yeelight's online shop .

