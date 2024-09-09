(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Korea Continues to Lead the Charge in Shaping the Future of Streaming in Asia



SEOUL, S.KOREA, Sept 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Asia Association (AVIA), in partnership with the Korean Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), held Korea in View @BCWW on 29 August to much success, hosting over 300 delegates at COEX, as part of the 3-day global broadcasting content convention.

The opened with a special welcome address by Eun Young Kang, Director of the Broadcast & Advertisement Policy Division, of Culture, Sports and Tourism, before going deep into insights on the next chapter of the Korean content boom and how the industry could emerge from this“correction period”.

For Marianne Lee, Chief of Content Acquisition and Development, Viu, the correction period was driven by the increase in production costs which had jumped four-fold in the last decade, and it was crucial for the industry to work collectively to optimize monetization and keep pace with costs in order to recover as quickly as possible.

Hyun Park, CEO, Alquimista Media, was confident that if Korea and the broader Asia region produced great content, it could fill a void in the streaming world that was not being supplied by the US due the events that had occurred over the last years, including the pandemic and the Hollywood strikes.

“Streaming has democratized content in a significant way, and viewers are voting for Asian content, with 14b hours of Asian content consumed globally in 2023,” said Vivek Couto, Managing and Executive Director, Media Partners Asia. Asian titles also drove 80% of premium video engagement and acquisition in APAC, with Korean content particularly significant in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, driving over 30% of viewership and contributing up to 30% in viewer acquisition.

Couto also added that Korea was just in the“second innings” in the streaming industry, with the pace of change far more significant in the advertising space. And in a market like Korea, with most consumers having 2 – 3 subscriptions per household, there was an opportunity to replicate the pay TV bundle and grow the pie through that.

Discussing the resilience of linear TV, Ana Bautista, Head of Strategy – Asia, BBC Studios, also said that establishing connections, relationships and deeper partnerships to understand each other's needs and where the market was headed was key, particularly in Asia and Korea. While Changhoon Lee, Head of Media & Content Business Unit, SK Broadband, opined that the lack of personalization was a key issue the industry was facing from the IPTV perspective, but this offered an opportunity to transform into an AI media platform which would make it more competitive against the streaming giants.

The significant growth of streaming has not, however, seen a corresponding increase in advertising revenue.

“Measurement is the underpinning currency and determines where the dollars will go,“said Chris Mottershead, Commercial Director - JAPAC, Publica. But with various constituents having differing objectives and levels of data all held within their own walled gardens, it remained a problem for the industry. On a more optimistic note, Mottershead added“We are starting to see a closing of the loop,” with a unifying of data across the viewing journey, from linear TV to IP and streaming.

Korea in View is proudly sponsored by Lead Sponsor Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency; Gold Sponsors Publica and TV5Monde; Silver Sponsor Invidi and Official Partner Korean Creative Content Agency (KOCCA).

Visit the media gallery for photos from the event.

About the Asia Video Industry Association

The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy through its Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry.

About KOCCA

The Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) is South Korea's leading government agency that oversees the advancement of Korean creative content, both domestically and internationally. KOCCA covers a wide range of Korea's creative industries, including gaming, animation, character licensing, music, fashion, and broadcasting. KOCCA actively advances these industries via production support, marketing and promotion, global expansion abroad, human capital development, and cultural technology implementation.



For media enquiries and additional background information, please contact:

Charmaine Kwan

Head of Marketing and Communications

Email: ...

Website: |LinkedIn: |Twitter: @AsiaVideoIA



Disclaimer: The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.