Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Yemeni Prime Minister
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bin Rashid Al Khater met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen HE Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak on the sidelines of the Education Above All Foundation's celebration of the 5th Observance of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack being held in Doha.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, especially in education, health and climate change. They also addressed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and a number of topics of common interest.
