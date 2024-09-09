Romania Calls Russian Drones Entering Its Airspace A Provocation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Romanian Prime Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, regarding the Russian drones that entered the national airspace, that Romania had a real-time reaction and monitored the situation with F16 planes, noting that these drones have had no targets on the territory of our country.

This was reported by the Agerpres news agency, Ukrinform saw.

"If the drones had a target on the territory of Romania, naturally our country would have intervened," Ciolacu said, explaining why the Russian drones were not shot down.

He called this incident a provocation designed to see the reaction capacity of the surrounding states.

in

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, on Sunday, the Ministry of National Defense of Romania confirmed that during Russian overnight attack on Ukraine on September

8, a Russian drone entered the Romanian airspace.

In connection with the incident, two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force took off from the 86th Borcea Air Base to monitor the air situation.