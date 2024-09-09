MMI Launches Refinder Mortgage Refinance Tool To Help Lenders Prepare For Expected Interest Rate Decline

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Mobility Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and industries, today announced a new feature, Refinder, to help lenders uncover refinance opportunities in their database of past borrowers.







Image caption: Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI).

Refinder scans a loan officer's portfolio of past loans and identifies potential refinance opportunities based on a loan's current interest rate. The results provide key data points such as predicted monthly savings, cash out potential, current loan-to-value (LTV) and more, enabling lenders to quickly prepare and initiate refinance conversations with the borrower. Refinder also ranks and assesses the identified opportunities from best, good, moderate or low, allowing users to easily prioritize where to begin.

“Providing actionable insights from data is our mission. With interest rates trending downward, we want to do everything we can to help our customers be prepared,” said Ben Teerlink, founder and CEO of MMI.“With Refinder, we thought through every detail and scenario to make it easier than ever for lenders to identify refinance opportunities.”

With the shifting market comes untapped opportunity in every loan officer's customer database. The Mortgage Banker's Association reports refinance applications are up 85% year-over-year . Refinder gives loan officers a quick way to see which of their previous borrowers are ripe for a refinance. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit .

About MMI

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 450 enterprise customers, including more than half of the top 100 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit or contact ... .

News Source: Mobility Market Intelligence