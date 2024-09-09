Soho Grand Hotel Unveils 'The Gallery At Soho Grand' With An Exclusive Photography Exhibition By Chris Stein

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Debbie Harry & Iggy Pop Photographed by Chris Stein

Soho Grand Hotel

Soho Grand Hotel proudly announces the unveiling of "The at Soho Grand"-a modern new art gallery and event space in the heart of SoHo.

- GrandLife HotelsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soho Grand Hotel located at 310 W Broadway, New York, NY proudly announces the unveiling of "The Gallery at Soho Grand"-a modern new art gallery and event space in the heart of SoHo. The grand opening, scheduled for September 19, 2024, will feature“Under a Rock” an exclusive exhibition in partnership with The Morrison Hotel Gallery showcasing a collection of photographs from renowned musician, photographer, and Blondie cocreator Chris Stein . Stein's intimate lens into NYC's downtown music and punk scene features legends like Debbie Harry, the Ramones, Patti Smith, Fab 5 Freddy and Jean Michel Basquiat.Since its opening in 1996, which included beloved gallerist Leo Castelli's 89th birthday party, the Soho Grand has unwaveringly celebrated the city's downtown culture and rich history. From music, film, fashion, art, architecture, and design it has long been a hub for the creative set. Like the neighborhood itself, the Soho Grand houses a diverse collection of original artwork including black and white photographs courtesy of the Howard Greenberg Gallery of 1940s and 50s New York donning the walls of every guestroom. Throughout the years, the Soho Grand has hosted a variety of exhibits, from Nat Finkelstein, Maripol, Jesse Frohman, Terry O'Neill, etc...and are excited to introduce The Gallery to the neighborhood, once home to over 200 art galleries.Spanning an impressive 1,345 square feet, The Gallery at Soho Grand will host a rotation of exhibitions, providing a platform for both emerging and established artists. The room combines refined industrial elegance with contemporary amenities, offering a versatile venue perfect for a wide range of events. The space features an open floor plan, hardwood flooring, and ample natural light through large storefront windows, providing an ideal backdrop for both intimate gatherings and large-scale exhibitions.The Gallery includes adjustable track lighting, an advanced audio system, projection capabilities, and dedicated high-speed WiFi, ensuring the space can be seamlessly adapted to various event needs. It also features a private street entrance, dedicated bathrooms, and direct access to Gilligan's, Soho Grand's seasonal outdoor restaurant.About Chris Stein: Chris Stein is not only the respected co-founder, songwriter, and guitarist of the legendary band Blondie, but also a renowned photographer who started taking photographs in 1968. Chris was always taking pictures of the milieu that surrounded Blondie, which afforded him the opportunity to be on the inside and able to mingle with their many peers; other pioneers of the new wave and punk music scenes. As such, his work has captivated audiences in galleries and publications around the world, including in his acclaimed books of photography: Negative: Me, Blondie, and the Advent of Punk (Rizzoli), Point of View: Me, New York City, and the Punk Scene (Rizzoli), and GIGER: Debbie Harry Metamorphosis (Titan), as well as with his recent debut memoir release, Under a Rock (St. Martin's Press). Beyond his era-defining contributions to the world of music with Blondie, Stein has collaborated with a host of artists over the years, including Andy Warhol, Basquiat, William Burroughs, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Devo, Glenn O'Brien, and Shepard Fairey, among many others. Stein still resides in New York City, where he continues to expand on his creative pursuits in music and art.About Morrison Hotel® Gallery: MHG is the world's leading brand in fine art music photography representing over 125 of the world's finest music photographers and their archives. Its vast catalog of photography encompasses jazz, blues, hip-hop, country, soul, R&B, and rock imagery that spans several generations through to today's contemporary musicians, and now includes iconic photographs in the world of celebrity and sports as well. MHG has a robust online presence, featuring over 100,000 images searchable by photographer, musician, band or concert.About Grandlife: Grandlife is home to New York City's iconic properties: Soho Grand Hotel and The Roxy Hotel. Grandlife is a state of mind, an atmosphere, and a cultural extension of the hotels encompassing entertainment, cinema, art, fashion, fine dining, nightlife, live music, design, and an in-depth appreciation of downtown New York's culture.From intimate jazz performances to cutting-edge art installations, every moment at Soho Grand and The Roxy is crafted to celebrate the dynamic culture of New York City. By nurturing creativity and providing a platform for artists of all kinds, GrandLife plays a pivotal role in sustaining and advancing the artistic energy that makes downtown Manhattan unique.

