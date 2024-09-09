India Eyes Overseas Expansion For Space Startups

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 9 (KNN) The Indian is charting a strategic course to revitalise its burgeoning space startup sector by identifying over 20 countries as potential markets for Indian space services.

This initiative comes at a time when India's private space startups are grappling with stagnating revenues.

According to two senior officials with direct knowledge of the matter, the Indian National Space and Authorisation Centre (In-Space), in collaboration with the of External Affairs (MEA), has conducted a comprehensive survey to pinpoint nations where Indian space startups can expand their services.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that these countries span regions including the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), South America, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia.

The survey aims to identify emerging markets for private space startups, focusing on countries seeking strategic applications such as satellite imagery for agriculture, administrative planning, and environmental monitoring.

This approach highlights a shift away from established markets like the United States, which are less likely to offer substantial revenue opportunities for Indian startups.

The Department of Space (DoS) plans to provide guidance to startups based on the survey's findings, helping them navigate international expansion.

Despite these efforts, the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will continue to engage with major space economies such as the US, Japan, and France, maintaining its role in high-profile space missions.

Industry consultant Chaitanya Giri from the Observer Research Foundation praised the strategy, noting that ISRO's limited capacity makes it beneficial for private firms to handle the international opportunities.

Pawan Goenka, chairman of In-Space, confirmed that the nodal space body is actively promoting Indian startups globally.

This move comes as India's private space sector, liberalized in 2020, faces challenges in revenue generation. Despite a promising start, many startups are still in the technology demonstration phase, struggling to compete with established players like Boeing and Arianespace.

To address this, the DoS has suggested that startups form consortia to enhance their market prospects.

With over 300 startups now in the sector, which is valued at $8 billion and projected to reach USD 44 billion by 2033, the global expansion strategy aims to boost the industry's growth and enhance India's geopolitical influence.

