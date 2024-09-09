Rajesh Sha And Digitori Labs: Pioneering The Future Of SAP Consulting With Cognixa An AI-Powered Revolution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digitori Labs & Xraised

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Xraised is proud to spotlight Rajesh Sha, the innovative mind behind Digitori Labs , as he introduces Cognixa, a groundbreaking AI-powered that is set to revolutionize the SAP consulting industry. Projected to generate over $300 million in revenue, Cognixa represents a monumental shift in how SAP S/4HANA implementations are approached.

In an exclusive interview with Xraised, Rajesh Sha-an SAP consulting veteran with nearly two decades of experience-unveiled the potential of Cognixa.

Developed by Digitori Labs, Cognixa promises to streamline SAP S/4HANA implementations, reducing manual efforts by up to 50%. The platform's AI capabilities ensure faster, more precise, and cost-effective implementations, setting a new industry standard.

Cognixa: The Future of AI-Driven SAP Consulting

Cognixa is more than just a consulting tool; it's a fully integrated AI platform designed to automate every aspect of the SAP S/4HANA implementation process. From initial requirement gathering and business process analysis to data migration, system configuration, and go-live support, Cognixa delivers unparalleled efficiency and quality.

“Cognixa is a game-changer in the consulting world,” says Rajesh Sha.“With AI embedded into every step of the process, we're delivering results that are not only faster and more accurate but also significantly more cost-effective than traditional methods.”

Innovation at Its Core

What sets Cognixa apart are its unique features, including natural language processing (NLP) for seamless requirement gathering, machine learning algorithms for in-depth business process analysis, and federated learning for enhanced data privacy. The platform also boasts a real-time chatbot for continuous support, automated document management, and a user-friendly interface designed for ease of use.

“Our platform's blend of advanced AI technologies ensures that SAP implementations are not only efficient but also secure, making Cognixa a trusted partner for businesses worldwide,” adds Rajesh.

Addressing Industry Challenges Head-On

The conception of Cognixa arose from the challenges Rajesh witnessed in traditional SAP consulting-inefficiencies, high costs, and inconsistencies. By harnessing the power of AI, Cognixa overcomes these hurdles, offering scalability, adaptability, and robust data privacy. Its architecture ensures that client data remains secure while benefiting from global model updates via federated learning.

“Data security and privacy are non-negotiable in today's digital landscape,” emphasizes Rajesh.“Cognixa's innovative approach ensures compliance with global data protection standards while optimizing performance.”

Transforming the Industry with Visionary Leadership

With Cognixa, Digitori Labs is set to make a profound impact on the consulting industry. The platform's anticipated success, guided by Rajesh Sha's visionary leadership, positions Digitori Labs as a leader in digital transformation for businesses across the globe.

Watch the Full Interview on Xraised

To dive deeper into how Digitori Labs is revolutionizing SAP consulting and digital transformation, watch the full interview with Rajesh Sha on Xraised

About Rajesh Sha

Rajesh Sha, the Founder and Managing Director of Digitori Labs, brings nearly 20 years of expertise in SAP consulting, focusing on digital transformation and technical architecture. Beyond his work at Digitori Labs, Rajesh is also the CEO of Salvator, a company dedicated to community-driven safety initiatives. His leadership combines technical know-how with a forward-thinking strategy, fostering innovation across industries.

About Digitori Labs

Founded by Rajesh Sha, Digitori Labs specializes in AI-powered solutions for SAP consulting and digital transformation. Cognixa, the company's flagship platform, is a cutting-edge AI tool that automates and optimizes SAP S/4HANA implementations, driving the future of the consulting industry.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Rajesh Sha

Director

Digitori Labs

+61 451512246

Gianmarco Giordaniello

Xraised

...

