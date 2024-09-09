LAMON: Pioneering Zero Waste Filipino Food & Wine Summit Comes To San Francisco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

More than a food and wine festival. LAMON is a call to unite and celebrate the heart of Filipinx culture.

LAMON, the Bay Area's first-ever Zero Waste Filipino Food & Wine Summit, is set to captivate food enthusiasts and eco-conscious individuals on October 6th, 2024

- Yana Gilbuena - BabuSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey that celebrates Filipino heritage while championing environmental stewardship. LAMON , the Bay Area's first-ever Zero Waste Filipino Food & Wine Summit, is set to captivate food enthusiasts and eco-conscious individuals on October 6th, 2024, from 12-5 PM at the Southeast Community Center in Bayview, San Francisco.LAMON isn't just an event; it's a movement that brings together the vibrant flavors of Filipino cuisine with a commitment to sustainability. This groundbreaking summit features four unique components:GRAND PALENGKE: A bustling marketplace showcasing over 40 Filipinx/a/o-American food and food-adjacent vendors, complemented by intergenerational activities, culinary demonstrations, panel discussions, and artist performances.INUMAN PAVILION: A celebration of Filipino-owned beverages, featuring more than 20 wineries, breweries, distilleries, and non-alcoholic brands.BUKAMBIBIG SYMPOSIUM: An educational platform offering eight tracks of panels and talks led by experts in history, education, sustainability, agriculture, food and beverage, womxn entrepreneurship, and Filipinx mental health.KAMAYAN in the FIELD: The summit's grand finale - a record-breaking, 500-person Kamayan dinner. This hands-on, traditional Filipino feast will feature a 6-course, plant-forward menu crafted by renowned chefs from Abaca, FOB Kitchen, Sarap Shop, and more. The meal will be accompanied by a carefully curated 6-beverage pairing and the enchanting sounds of Kulintang music."LAMON is more than just a food and wine event; it's a holistic celebration of our Filipino food system and a call to action for sustainability," said Yana Gilbuena - Babu, the founder of the event. "We're excited to shine a spotlight on the often-overlooked heroes of our industry - the farmers, growers, producers, and vintners who form the backbone of our culinary heritage."In line with its zero-waste mission, LAMON encourages attendees to embrace the Filipino spirit of "BYOB" - Bring Your Own Bag and Baon (packed meal) - to minimize food waste and single-use items. This innovative approach channels abundance through an indigenous lens, ensuring that future generations will continue to benefit from our planet's resources.Join us for an unforgettable day of flavors, education, and community as we work together to create a more sustainable and equitable food system. LAMON isn't just about indulgence; it's about making a difference, one delicious bite at a time.For more information and tickets, visit lamonsummitAbout LAMONLAMON is a pioneering event dedicated to showcasing the best of Filipino cuisine while promoting sustainable practices. By bringing together farmers, fishers, food purveyors, chefs, winemakers, and community leaders, LAMON aims to inspire a movement towards a greener and more equitable food system.Press Contact

