Angel Studios' Reg A+ Round Fully Funded, Raises $20 Million In 11 Days

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PROVO, Utah, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Studios-the studio empowering everyday fans to greenlight development and distribution of movies and TV shows-has completed its latest Regulation A+ (Reg A+) offering . Surpassing all expectations, the Reg A+ offering raised the maximum amount of $20 million in 11 days from over 20,500 investors.

Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studios, said, "Audiences are frustrated by what the gatekeepers choose to greenlight for theaters and streaming. They feel most stories do not represent them. Now over 20,500 people have decided to take matters into their own hands by investing in Angel Studios. Their investments are helping us build the Angel Guild, a community of over 379k audience members from more than 150 countries who vote on which stories Angel should release next. It's working. Based on the 95% average audience score for Angel films on Rotten Tomatoes, the Guild is far better at predicting what audiences will enjoy than traditional Hollywood gatekeepers."

Angel Studios' mission to tell stories that amplify light has found a dedicated community of supporters eager to be part of the entertainment industry's next big successes, replacing the Hollywood gatekeepers with the Angel Guild.

Angel is unique to the industry as the only studio that operates solely on the decisions of the audience. Only after the Angel Guild supports a project at a certain threshold can the studio negotiate to bring their stories to big and small screens. The competition is fierce, from April 2022 to April 2023, filmmakers submitted over 900 projects to the Angel Guild but only 13 made it through the process.



The funds raised from the Reg A+ offering will help grow the Angel Guild and support the development and production of an impressive lineup of new films and TV series, spanning a diverse array of genres and themes. From heartwarming family dramas to thought-provoking documentaries, Angel Studios' upcoming projects seek to captivate audiences and drive the platform's mission forward.

About Angel Studios: Angel Studios is a values-based distribution company for stories that amplify light to mainstream audiences. Through the Angel Guild, over 379,000 members choose which film and television projects the studio will market and distribute. 104,000 Angel Guild members in 155 countries have invested nearly $80M in projects distributed by the studio to date. Angel Studios is behind the global box office hit, SOUND OF FREEDOM, which has earned $250 million in theatrical box office. Learn more at

