B-Town Wishes Ayushmann Khurrana On His Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in 'Dream Girl 2', is celebrating his birthday on Saturday. Members of the Hindi fraternity are sending their best wishes to the on his special day.

Actress Sonali Bendre, who was recently seen in the second season of the streaming show 'The Broken News', took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and wished the actor. Sharing a picture of Ayushmann, she wrote,“Happy Birthday @ayushmannk Wish you all the happiness today and everyday”.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra also took to her Instagram Story, and uploaded a short video from the reality show 'India's Got Talent'. In the video, the two can be seen grooving to a song. Shilpa wrote on the video,“Happy Birthday. Wishing you a year full of dreams coming true! Keep shining, BIG HUGGG @ayushmannk (sic)”.

Incidentally, Shilpa served as a judge on 'India's Got Talent' which Ayushmann once hosted.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has worked with Ayushmann in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Bala', also wished her co-star as she wrote,“Happy Birthday @ayushmannk Have the bestest year”.

Ayushmann Khurrana entered showbiz with the second season of the reality television show 'MTV Roadies' in 2004 and later ventured into an anchoring career. He made his film debut in 2012 with the romantic comedy 'Vicky Donor' which won 3 National Awards at the 60th National Awards.

Ayushmann is known for his portrayals of ordinary men often from north India who battle social norms.

The actor was last seen in 'Dream Girl 2' which was released in 2023. In the film, he essayed the role of a cross-dresser and disguising as a woman, leading to a lot of chaos and confusion.