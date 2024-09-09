AAP Leaders' Arrogance Is Shattered, Claims Congress' Raj Kumar Verka

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Amid reports of disagreements between the and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over an alliance for the Haryana Assembly scheduled on October 5, Punjab Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka on Monday responded to the situation.

Speaking to IANS, Verka claimed that it is not the alliance that has broken, but rather the arrogance of AAP leaders which has been shattered.

“We do not need any alliance. When one expects more than what one deserves, this will be the result. In fact, the alliance is not broken; their arrogance is. There is no top leadership in AAP. Raghav Chadha says one thing, Sanjay Singh says something else. Their party leaders lack coordination. I believe that's why they make different statements. It is their arrogance that has been shattered. I do not think AAP has any vote bank in Haryana,” said Verka, who represented the Amritsar West Assembly constituency twice between 2012 and 2022.

It is noteworthy that amid discussions about a potential alliance between the AAP and the Congress for the Haryana elections, AAP announced a list of 20 candidates on Monday.

The announcement led to speculation that an alliance between the AAP and the Congress might not materialise.

Reports indicate that AAP wanted to contest 10 seats, but the Congress was only willing to offer 3-5 seats.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who's also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had expressed his interest in an alliance between the party's for Haryana.

Congress leaders in Haryana reportedly advised the party leadership to contest the elections independently, stating that the party does not need AAP for the Haryana elections.

In fact, Congress is confident in its ability to form the government in Haryana independently, without support from any opposition party.

This self-assurance has led Congress to reject AAP's demand for more seats than the party was willing to allocate.