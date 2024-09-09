GCC, Russia Address Escalating Mideast Tensions, Strategic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 9 (KUNA) - Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov warned that the region was on the brink of a major crisis.

His remarks came during the GCC-Russia Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue on Monday in Riyadh, chaired by Qatari Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al-Thani. Qatar is the Gulf bloc's current chair. Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya is heading the State of Kuwait delegation in the venue.

The Qatari Prime Minister affirmed his country's rejection of any demographic or territorial changes in Gaza and praised the ongoing cooperation between the GCC and Russia, emphasizing that such dialogues were critical.

He noted the importance of aligning positions on various issues and advancing strategic cooperation as agreed upon during the 6th GCC-Russia ministerial meeting.

For his part, Lavrov highlighted the urgent need for action in Gaza and criticized the international community for failing to stop the violence, which has led to a worsening political and military situation across the region, from the Lebanon-Israel border to the Red Sea.

Lavrov emphasized that the current level of violence against Palestinians was unprecedented, surpassing any seen in past Arab-Israeli conflicts and stressed Russia's commitment to working with all parties to prevent further escalation, urging for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

On his part, GCC Secretary General Jassim Al-Budaiwi condemned the Israeli occupation's continued aggression in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and highlighted the need for unrestricted humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

He expressed deep concern over the international community's inability to secure a comprehensive and lasting solution to the conflict, urging for a two-state solution and Palestine's full UN membership.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the GCC reaffirmed its support for a political resolution through negotiations and dialogue, and Al-Budaiwi emphasized the importance of ending hostilities, facilitating the export of essential goods, and ensuring global food security.

Al-Budaiwi stressed the importance of cooperating with Russia, given the historical strategic bilateral ties, affirming that efforts were underway to accelerate the implementation of the joint action plan (2023-2027), which was agreed upon at the previous ministerial meeting in Moscow July 2023.

He expressed concern over security in the Red Sea, calling for de-escalation to ensure safe maritime navigation and protect global trade.

The meeting also focused on other key regional issues like the efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to facilitate peace in Yemen; urging the Houthi rebels to engage constructively with UN-led peace efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The GCC-Russia strategic dialogue, first held in 2011, continues to serve as a critical platform for addressing mutual concerns, with both sides committed to advancing their joint action plan and fostering greater cooperation across various sectors. (end)

