BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer, a leader in industrial innovations, is pleased to announce the long-term renewal of a CO2 purchase and sale agreement with LSB Industries, Inc., a leading producer of industrial and agricultural chemicals. Messer will subsequently commit more than $9 million into the liquid CO2 plant at LSB's Cherokee, AL facility to invest in the continued safe and reliable operations at the site.

Messer and LSB Industries Partner to Increase CO2 Reliability for Customers

"This partnership with LSB Industries bolsters our nationwide

CO2 network providing supply chain continuity to our customers," said Chris Ebeling, Messer's Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, North America. "The efficiency upgrades for the plant modernization effort will add more molecules to our network and reduce CO2 emissions at the site in-line with our sustainability goals."

Messer, with its partner, LSB Industries, is proud to provide increased security of CO2

supply to its customers in the decades to come.

About

Messer Americas



Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North America, South America, Asia and Europe. Messer offers more than 125 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronics gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations. Messer Americas sales account approximately for 52% of Messer worldwide sales of $4.7 billion USD. For more information, visit: .



About

LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is committed to playing a leadership role in the energy transition through the production of low and no carbon products that build, feed and power the world. The LSB team is dedicated to building a culture of excellence in customer experiences as we currently deliver essential products across the industrial and agricultural end markets and, in the future, the energy markets. The company manufactures ammonia and ammonia-related products at facilities in

Cherokee, Alabama,

El Dorado, Arkansas

and

Pryor, Oklahoma

and operates a facility for a global chemical company in

Baytown, Texas. Additional information about LSB can be found on our website at

.

